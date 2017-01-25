Toyota Supra to arrive under Gazoo sub-brand?

The Gazoo brand is expected to be extended to street-legal performance cars, with a focus on hybrid powertrains.

Toyota's resurrected Supra could be among the first cars to launch under a rumored performance sub-brand , potentially borrowing the Gazoo name from the automaker's racing subsidiary.

Speaking to Autocar, Gazoo Racing head Koei Saga suggested Toyota is already planning to use Gazoo's racing-developed hybrid powertrain technology, though he did not reference the Supra by name.

Sage further claimed more hybrid Gazoo-badged models are on Toyota's roadmap of future products. The first is expected to be an upgraded Yaris hatchback with a turbocharged engine delivering more than 210 horsepower.

A separate executive recently voiced confidence that Toyota was capable of building a "major sports car brand," in the same spirit as BMW's M division or Mercedes' AMG unit. A proposed name was not mentioned, but Gazoo is viewed as the most natural fit as TRD has drifted toward a focus on off-road vehicles and pickups.

RELATED CARS 2017 Toyota Camry 2017 Toyota Prius v 2017 Toyota Highlander 2017 Toyota Sequoia 2017 Toyota 4Runner 2017 Toyota Mirai 2017 Toyota Tacoma 2017 Toyota Avalon 2017 Toyota Corolla 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

The revived Supra is said to be on track to land in showrooms sometime next year.