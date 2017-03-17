Toyota teases FT-4X off-road concept for New York

  • Updated March 29, 2017, 10:08 am
  •         by Justin King

Is the company ready to unveil a successor to the FJ Cruiser?

Toyota has released a teaser image for a mysterious concept known as the FT-4X.

The photo simply shows a rugged Y-spoke wheel shrouded in a knobby 225/55R18 tire. Its body is hidden, though the lower bumper appears to feature a high-contrast orange against an otherwise black exterior paint.

"Four wheeling. Scene Stealing," Toyota says in the announcement, without elaborating.

Considering the continued growth in the crossover segment, along with the Jeep Wrangler's popularity and Ford's plans to bring back the Bronco, the FT-4X teaser raises the possibility that Toyota has created a successor to the FJ Cruiser.

The FJ Cruiser arrived as a single-generation vehicle starting in 2007, taking inspiration from the classic FJ40 Land Cruiser that first appeared in the 1960s. The modern vehicle was well received as a purpose-built off-roader, but its styling was controversial and sales quickly declined in the first few years on the market.

More details surrounding the FT-4X could surface ahead of its April 12 debut at the New York International Auto Show.

