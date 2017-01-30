Toyota to debut three performance cars in Tokyo?

Toyota is serious about building more enthusiast-friendly cars.

Toyota's performance car offensive will continue this fall during the biennial Tokyo Auto Show. The company will unveil three concepts that will preview production models developed with enthusiasts in mind.

The first concept will be a close-to-production design study built to give the world an early look at the long-awaited Supra. Insiders suggest the coupe will borrow a handful of styling cues from the FT-1 concept unveiled at the 2014 edition of the Detroit Auto Show. The born-again Supra will ride on a platform developed jointly by Toyota and BMW.

Next, the Japanese brand will present an update of the well-received S-FR concept (pictured). The shape and overall dimensions will stay the same, but the coupe will get a new front-end design characterized by a bigger grille, according to Car & Driver.

The S-FR will spawn a production model in a couple of years. It will be positioned under the 86 as Toyota's entry-level sports car. Surprisingly, there's a good chance it will be sold in the United States.

The third and final concept will be a hotter version of the brand-new, 12th-generation Corolla. Ambitiously aimed right at the Volkswagen GTI, the hot hatch will receive a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to produce 250 horsepower. A muscular-looking body kit and a stiffer, sportier suspension setup will also be part of the package.

RELATED CARS 2017 Toyota Camry 2017 Toyota Prius v 2017 Toyota Highlander 2017 Toyota Sequoia 2017 Toyota 4Runner 2017 Toyota Mirai 2017 Toyota Tacoma 2017 Toyota Avalon 2017 Toyota Corolla 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

We'll learn more about Toyota's plans to build more enthusiast-friendly cars in March during the Geneva Auto Show. The Japanese automaker will reveal a hot-rodded, 210-horsepower Yaris aimed right at the Ford Fiesta ST.