Toyota to spend $1.3B retooling KY plant for next-gen Camry

Bollinger shows electric SUV chassis
NY-based startup Bollinger Motors has released the first picture of the aluminum chassis that will underpin its electric off-roader. The SUV will boast 15.5 inches of ground clearance, 10 inches of wheel travel, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. A full reveal is scheduled for this summer.
Jeep K8 to spawn Chrysler crossover?
The production version of the Jeep K8 concept scheduled to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show won't be sold in the United States. However, website Allpar reports a Chrysler-badged variant of it will be built alongside the Cherokee in Illinois. http://bit.ly/2nwYgTo
Ram 1500 Sublime Sport edition to debut in New York
Ram is continuing its streak of limited-edition models at the New York Auto Show. The company will travel to the event to introduce the 1500 Sublime Sport edition, which gets an eye-catching paint job, black emblems, 22-inch alloy wheels, and green accents in the cabin.
Tesla overtakes GM to become most valuable U.S. auto brand
While it was somewhat widely reported last week that Tesla had overtaken General Motors to become the most valuable U.S. automaker, the deed was not actually done until Monday, when Tesla's market capitalization eclipsed the $51 billion mark in mid-day trading, The Wall Street Journal reports. http://on.wsj.com/2ojOktA
Koenigsegg, Qoros to show electric coupe in Shanghai
Sweden's Koenigsegg has teamed up with Chinese brand Qoros to develop and build an electric coupe. Set to debut in Shanghai, the concept -- which is called Super EV -- boasts 310 miles of range, and it can hit 60 mph from a stop in less than three seconds.
Jeep: Tesla X isn't a SUV
The Tesla Model X is faster than the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but Jeep insists it builds the world's fastest SUV. That's because the brand considers the X a crossover, not a SUV. http://bit.ly/2nwFGuD
Aston Martin pays tribute to England's Air Force
Aston Martin has introduced a limited-edition Vanquish S named Red Arrows that's a tribute to the British Royal Airforce. Limited to 10 examples, the Red Arrows gets a custom red paint job, special graphics, and a carbon fiber roof panel. Each car comes with a build book, a luggage set, racing suits and helmets, and a matching 1/18-scale model.