Toyota to spend $1.3B retooling KY plant for next-gen Camry

The company's largest plant will be upgraded to manufacture vehicles build upon the modular Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

Toyota has announced a record $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky, home to its largest global factory.

Most of the funds will be spent retooling the assembly plant to begin producing vehicles based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). The investment will also cover general improvements including a new paint shop.

First announced in 2012, TNGA is a modern modular architecture that will support multiple vehicles. Toyota will develop multiple vehicles concurrently on the same platform, maximizing parts sharing while reducing development time and costs.

Due to arrive later this year, the eight-generation Camry will be among the first vehicles underpinned by TNGA. The 2018 model promises to deliver improved handling, thanks to a more rigid structure, and more comfortable than the current edition.

Toyota recently hired 700 workers to help support the 2018 Camry launch, elevating total employment to 8,200 workers at the Kentucky factory.

Image by Brian Williams.