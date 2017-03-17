Toyota uses AI to develop new materials

  • Updated March 30, 2017, 10:42 am
  •         by Justin King

Some of the research projects will explore new materials for batteries and fuel cells.

Toyota has announced plans to use artificial intelligence to help accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation advanced materials.

The Toyota Research Institute will spend around $35 million and collaborate with other research entities and universities to explore how AI tech can be used to revolutionize materials science.

The initiative aims to merge several fields including advanced computational materials modeling, machine learning and artificial intelligence to quickly identify promising materials and create tools and processes necessary for design and production.

Some of the research projects will focus on developing new models and materials for batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Others will presumably target lightweight materials that can further improve vehicle efficiency.

TRI has already committed to research projects with Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, the University at Buffalo, the University of Connecticut and the UK-based materials science company Ilika.

