Toyota uses AI to develop new materials

Mitsubishi could sell Renault-badged sedans in Asia
Mitsubishi could help partner Renault sell more cars in Asia by adding some of the French brand's sedans and hatchbacks to its lineup. The tie-up is under consideration, but a final decision hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2mSa56n
George Barris' personal Ferrari 308 for sale
A Ferrari 308 GTS owned and customized by George Barris is for sale in Missouri. It features a specific body kit, BBS alloy wheels, and a custom digital instrument cluster, among other modifications. Importantly, it's only logged 8,000 miles and it's in perfect mechanical condition. It can be yours for the princely sum of $200,000. http://bit.ly/2niRyvn
2018 BMW X3 M40i going on sale in October
The hotter version of the next-generation BMW X3 will go on sale across the United States in October, according to BMW Blog. Named M40i, it will use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at close to 400 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2mRSkEk
Next BMW i car pushed back to 2021
BMW's i sub-brand won't launch a new car until 2021, the company has confirmed. Instead, the German brand is focusing on launching electric variants of existing cars like the MINI and the next-gen X3. https://bloom.bg/2mRJp5M
Toyota to preview FJ successor in New York?
Toyota's next concept could preview the successor to the FJ Cruiser. Named FT-4X, the design study will debut next month at the New York Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2mRMa77
Mercedes investing $11 billion in EVs
Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler is making an $11 billion investment to introduce 10 new electric cars by 2022, three years sooner than expected. The vehicles range from a GLC-sized crossover to a heavy-duty delivery truck. http://bit.ly/2mRLIpr
Tesla releases Autopilot 8.1
Tesla has released Autopilot 8.1. The new software enables Autosteer to work at up to 80 mph, and it brings back the summon and auto lane change features. http://bit.ly/2niOUpt
Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?
Images that allegedly show the brand-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online. They're grainy, but they give us our best look yet at Jeep's next off-roader. http://bit.ly/2mRZmc6
Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift
The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation. http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq