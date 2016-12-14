Toyota working on hotter Yaris aimed at Ford Fiesta ST

  • Updated December 14, 2016, 1:10 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Toyota Yaris Gazoo could boast 200 horses under the hood.

Toyota's European division has published a teaser sketch on Twitter that previews a hot-rodded Yaris with WRC genes.

Sources close to Toyota indicate the model could be named Gazoo after its official racing team. The sketch reveals the hotter Yaris receives a sporty-looking body kit with a deeper front bumper, side skirts, a large wing out back, and an air diffuser built into the rear bumper. The Gazoo sits noticeably lower than the stock, economy-focused Yaris it's based, and it rides on larger alloy wheels.

The Yaris Gazoo will compete in the same segment as the Ford Fiesta ST, the Volkswagen Polo GTI, and the Opel Corsa OPC. With that in mind, it's not too far-fetched to assume it will use a turbocharged four-cylinder engine tuned to provide approximately 200 horsepower. We believe it will spin the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, though official technical details are still under wraps.

The Toyota Yaris Gazoo will greet the public for the first time during next year's edition of the Geneva Auto Show. It will go on sale across Europe shortly after, but we'll have to wait a while longer to find out whether or not it will join the standard Yaris in Toyota's U.S. showrooms.

  

