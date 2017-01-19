Toyota's North America production rises to 2.1M units in 2016

More than half the vehicles were built in America, while around 140,000 were assembled in Mexico.

Toyota has highlighted another record year for its North American factories, which produced more than 2.1 million vehicles last year.

Production volume increased 4.4 percent compared to last year's total of more than two million vehicles from the same group of assembly plants.

Toyota's US factories accounted for the majority of the total, with more than 1.3 million vehicles rolling off assembly lines in Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi and Texas. Subaru's Indiana plant also produced nearly 36,000 Toyota vehicles.

Canada was second on the list with more than 600,000 vehicles produced last year. The Corolla and RAV4 accounted for most of the Canadian manufacturing tally.

The Japanese automaker's Mexico operations still produce far fewer vehicles than in the US and Canada, with 97,000 Tacoma pickups produced in Baja California and 43,500 Yaris and Yaris iA cars assembled at a Mazda factory.

RELATED CARS 2017 Toyota Camry 2017 Toyota Prius v 2017 Toyota Highlander 2017 Toyota Sequoia 2017 Toyota 4Runner 2017 Toyota Mirai 2017 Toyota Tacoma 2017 Toyota Avalon 2017 Toyota Corolla 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

The company is currently working on a new factory in Mexico with an annual output volume of 200,000 vehicles. Despite threats from President-elect Donald Trump, the factory is moving forward with plans to kick off production in 2019 for the 2020-model-year Corolla.

Aside from the production numbers, several Toyota factories celebrated significant anniversaries in 2016. The company's Cambridge, Ontario, and Georgetown, Kentucky, plants have now been operational for 30 years, while Princetown, Indiana, and Buffalo, West Virginia, factories celebrated 20 years.