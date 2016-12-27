Toyota's sonar tech reduces parking lot crashes

  • Updated December 27, 2016, 11:54 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Toyota's ICS system is helping to reduce low-speed accidents.

Automakers the world over are scrambling to develop autonomous vehicle tech to reduce the number of accidents on the roadways, but a new study from Toyota shows technology available today is already helping to greatly reduce low-speed collisions.

Over the last 18-months Toyota has been closely monitoring low-speed accidents involving its Alphard, Vellfire, and Prius models in Japan. The study included about 63,000 vehicles, of which about 26,000 were equipped with Toyota's Intelligent Clearance Sonar system, which can automatically apply the brakes if an imminent crash is detected, even if the driver still has their foot on the gas pedal.

According to the data, reversing collisions (such as backing out of a parking space) saw a 40 percent reduction when a vehicle was equipped with ICS. Accidents involving pedal misapplication saw an even greater decline, with accidents dropping by 70 percent for vehicles with ICS.

RELATED CARS
2017 Toyota Camry
2017 Toyota Prius v
2017 Toyota Highlander
2017 Toyota Sequoia
2017 Toyota 4Runner
2017 Toyota Mirai
2017 Toyota Tacoma
2017 Toyota Avalon
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

Other technologies like cross-traffic detection are also helping to reduce parking lot accidents. Although low-speed collisions have a far less likelihood of injury than higher-speed crashes, they can still produce staggering repair bills and the headache of dealing with insurance companies. Efforts to reduces those hassles are certainly welcomed by the driving public.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h