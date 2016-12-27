Toyota's sonar tech reduces parking lot crashes

Toyota's ICS system is helping to reduce low-speed accidents.

Automakers the world over are scrambling to develop autonomous vehicle tech to reduce the number of accidents on the roadways, but a new study from Toyota shows technology available today is already helping to greatly reduce low-speed collisions.

Over the last 18-months Toyota has been closely monitoring low-speed accidents involving its Alphard, Vellfire, and Prius models in Japan. The study included about 63,000 vehicles, of which about 26,000 were equipped with Toyota's Intelligent Clearance Sonar system, which can automatically apply the brakes if an imminent crash is detected, even if the driver still has their foot on the gas pedal.

According to the data, reversing collisions (such as backing out of a parking space) saw a 40 percent reduction when a vehicle was equipped with ICS. Accidents involving pedal misapplication saw an even greater decline, with accidents dropping by 70 percent for vehicles with ICS.

Other technologies like cross-traffic detection are also helping to reduce parking lot accidents. Although low-speed collisions have a far less likelihood of injury than higher-speed crashes, they can still produce staggering repair bills and the headache of dealing with insurance companies. Efforts to reduces those hassles are certainly welcomed by the driving public.