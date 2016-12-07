Train carrying new BMWs crashes in SC

At least 120 cars were damaged in the incident.

A few Christmas wish lists could be ruined after a train carrying a shipment of BMW vehicle derailed near the automaker's production plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The accident occurred at about 3pm on Sunday as the 96-car train was heading to the port city of Charleston, according to NBC's local affiliate, WYFF. Authorities say an undisclosed "malfunction" caused the train to jump track.

Luckily there were no injuries reported, but 120 BMW cars were damaged. Those vehicles, which were from BMW's family of X utility vehicles, were earmarked for overseas shipments.

Two locomotives and 10 train cars were also damaged in the incident. Norfolk Southern cleared the track and had it repaired later that day.