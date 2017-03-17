Trophy Truck tears up Havana [Video]

  • Updated March 29, 2017, 4:47 pm
  •         by Justin King

Highlights include a 191-foot jump down a narrow residential street and a triple-step-down stair gap with a 20-foot drop in Old Havana.

Toyo Tires has presented an action video showing BJ Baldwin tearing up the streets of Havana, Cuba in a race-spec Trophy Truck.


Shot in the style of Ken Block's Gymkhana series, the "Recoil 4" video centers around an 850-horsepower off-road truck pushing the limits in an urban environment.

"We scouted the stunts believing if we could pull it off on a motorcycle, we could challenge BJ's manhood enough that he would try them," said filmmaker and Nitro Circus star Andy Bell."

"There's simply no discreet way to launch a million dollar, 6,000-pound trophy truck down a residential street that typically is reserved for vintage 1950's era sedans," said Baldwin. "We blew the locals' minds. They had no clue a truck could fly."


