Trump threatens Toyota over Mexico-made Corollas

  • Updated January 6, 2017, 9:54 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Donald Trump is going after yet another automaker.

Having taken both General Motors and Ford to task for building cars destined for the United States market in Mexico, President-elect Donald Trump is now taking aim at Toyota for its plans for a new car factory South of the boarder.

"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump Tweeted on Thursday.

The factory Trump is referring to is actually located in Guanajuato, not Baja. Announced in April 2015, the new Guanajuato plant will build up to 200,000 Corolla models per year, with most of those earmarked for the U.S. Toyota currently builds the U.S.-spec Corolla in Canada.

Toyota already has a plant up and running in Baja; it makes the Tacoma pickup truck.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda says the company will take a wait-and-see approach with the new Guanajuato factory. "We will consider our option as we see what policies the incoming president adopts," Toyoda said, according to Reuters.

However, the Guanajuato plant is probably too far along to shelve at this point. Toyota has committed $1 billion to build the plant and broke ground in November.

Toyota currently operates 10 factories in the United States and builds 1.3 million vehicles here annually. The Guanajuato plant will be Toyota's second in Mexico. Last year Toyota imported 47,000 vehicles from Mexico to the United States.

Prior to seizing onto Toyota, Trump lambasted Ford for its decision to shift all small car production to Mexico. Ford ultimately decided against the Mexico plant, citing declining sales for its decision, not Trump's influence.

GM, meanwhile, faced a Trump Twitter tirade over its Cruze small car. Although the vast majority of Cruze models are made in Ohio, Trump criticized GM for importing a small number of Cruze Hatchbacks from Mexico.

  

