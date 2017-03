Trump to give automakers one year to review CAFE standards

President Trump is reinstating a previous deadline for review.

President Donald Trump is expected to extend the review period for the Environmental Protection Agency's fuel economy regulations by about a year, inside sources have revealed.Such a review was widely expected after it was announced earlier this week that the President would be traveling to Michigan. Although technically a reversal of the rules that were locked into place by the previous Obama administration, the original agreement between the automakers and the federal government called for a review period to last through April 2018. The automakers will now have until April of next year to debate what the fuel economy rules should be for 2022 through 2025.Automakers have agreed that cheap gas and the rise in popularity of utility vehicles will make the current standards nearly impossible to achieve. In fact, the 2016 model year is projected to be the first in more than a decade to fall short of CAFE averages.Automakers seem to be confident of a rule change under current EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Pruitt has long been critical of the EPA and has been an outspoken critic of man-made climate change.However, a rule change is far from a slam dunk. California's influential Air Resources Board is steadfast in its support of electrified vehicles."We have the technical and legal ability to run a program that recognizes where electrification of vehicles is headed," Mary Nichols, chairman of California's Air Resources Board, told Automotive News. "We're trying to put together a mix of incentives and regulations to move the entire industry in this direction. This is what we're going to do."