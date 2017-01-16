Trump's latest tariff threats focus on BMW, Mercedes-Benz

  • Updated January 16, 2017, 10:19 am
  •         by Justin King

The President-elect argues that German automakers should face a 35-percent tax on every car imported to the US.

President-elect Donald Trump has turned his tariff threats to German automakers, apparently threatening BMW and Mercedes-Benz.



"Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again," he wrote in a Twitter rant. "WIN!" [emphasis in original]

Speaking to German outlet Bild, Trump suggested everyone on Fifth Avenue has a "Mercedes-Benz parked in front of his house," however "it isn't mutual" and the Germans were "very unfair to the USA," according to excerpts translated by The Wall Street Journal.

"How many Chevrolets do you see in Germany?" he asked rhetorically. "Not very many, maybe none at all ... it's a one-way street."

General Motors pulled Chevrolet from the European market several years ago due to poor sales and overlap with the company's Opel brand. Aside from special-order vehicles, the upcoming Opel Ampera-e will be built alongside its stablemate, the Chevy Bolt, at GM's Orion Assembly Plant.

BMW in June broke ground at its $1 billion factory site in Mexico's state of San Luis Potosi, where up to 150,000 3-Series sedans will eventually roll off the assembly line each year.

Germany's economic minister, Sigmar Gabriel, fired back at Trump's comments, arguing that BMW's biggest factory is already located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and any tariffs would cause the industry to experience a "bad awakening" due to global supply chains.

"I would wait and see what the Congress has to say about that, which is mostly full of people who want the opposite of Trump," Gabriel added.

The big three German automakers -- BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen -- all have made significant investments for factories in Mexico. Despite Trump's threats, BMW expects its Mexico factory to begin building cars on schedule in 2019.



  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h