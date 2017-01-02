Most Discussed

Tuner builds turbocharged Mazda Miata with 250hp

  • April 23, 2017, 3:49 am
  • Apr 23, 2017, 3:49 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The hot-rodded roadster hits 60 mph from a stop in five seconds flat.

Miata is always the answer -- unless you're after turbo power. A British tuner named BBR wants to reconcile power-hungry enthusiasts with Mazda's popular roadster by adding a big turbo to it.
BBR started with the Miata's stock, naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It added a twin-scroll turbocharger, an air-to-air intercooler, a K&N air filter, and a stainless steel downpipe. The tuner also installed a re-mapped ECU. BBR has been tuning Miatas since 1990, and the entire kit was developed in-house.
All told, the 2.0-liter's output goes up to 248 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, the four-cylinder makes 155 horses and 148 pound-feet of twist in stock form. The extra power sends the Miata from zero to 60 mph in five seconds flat, a figure that makes it about two seconds quicker than stock.
The only aesthetic upgrade included with the kit is a discreet emblem affixed on the right side of the trunk lid. To the untrained eye, the 250-horsepower Miata looks completely stock.
BBR's Stage 1 kit is available in the United States through a Colorado-based distributor named Flyin' Miata. Pricing starts at $5,695, which makes the BBR kit much cheaper than Flyin' Miata's bonkers V8 conversions. It's compatible with both the Miata roadster and the Miata RF.
Enthusiasts worried about turbocharging their way to a blown engine can pay extra for a 36-month limited warranty. Alternatively, BBR also offer upgrades such as bigger cams that add more power without using forced induction.
Tuner gives Mazda Miata 250-hp turbo four

