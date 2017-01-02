Tuner builds turbocharged Mazda Miata with 250hp

The hot-rodded roadster hits 60 mph from a stop in five seconds flat.

Miata is always the answer -- unless you're after turbo power. A British tuner named BBR wants to reconcile power-hungry enthusiasts with Mazda's popular roadster by adding a big turbo to it.BBR started with the Miata's stock, naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It added a twin-scroll turbocharger, an air-to-air intercooler, a K&N air filter, and a stainless steel downpipe. The tuner also installed a re-mapped ECU. BBR has been tuning Miatas since 1990, and the entire kit was developed in-house.All told, the 2.0-liter's output goes up to 248 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, the four-cylinder makes 155 horses and 148 pound-feet of twist in stock form. The extra power sends the Miata from zero to 60 mph in five seconds flat, a figure that makes it about two seconds quicker than stock.The only aesthetic upgrade included with the kit is a discreet emblem affixed on the right side of the trunk lid. To the untrained eye, the 250-horsepower Miata looks completely stock.BBR's Stage 1 kit is available in the United States through a Colorado-based distributor named Flyin' Miata. Pricing starts at $5,695, which makes the BBR kit much cheaper than Flyin' Miata's bonkers V8 conversions. It's compatible with both the Miata roadster and the Miata RF.Enthusiasts worried about turbocharging their way to a blown engine can pay extra for a 36-month limited warranty. Alternatively, BBR also offer upgrades such as bigger cams that add more power without using forced induction.