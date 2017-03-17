TVR shows its new supercoupe to committed buyers

Most Discussed
BMW developing new engine for X3 M
The first-ever BMW X3 M will benefit from a new engine. Called S58 internally, the 3.0-liter straight-six will develop about 455 horsepower in its most basic state of tune thanks to a turbocharger and direct injection. http://bit.ly/2nRy4Pj
New Volkswagen Polo spied
Amateur spy shots have revealed the brand-new Volkswagen Polo well ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Built on the MQB platform, the sixth-gen Polo gets a sharper design and a much larger footprint. http://bit.ly/2mCKSbb
2017 Aston Martin DB11 reviewed
We take a spin in Aston Martin's latest DB11. http://bit.ly/2mA5Mb0
Autopilot users now eligible for insurance discounts
An Ohio-based company named Root Insurance is giving discounts to Tesla owners who use the Autopilot system. The company cites NHTSA findings that show a 40-percent drop in accidents since Autopilot debuted. http://bit.ly/2mzcldC
Spied: BMW i8 Spyder
Better late than never: BMW is finally testing the convertible version of the hybrid i8. Look for the model to break cover either late this year or early next year. http://bit.ly/2nesGsD
Fully autonomous BMW coming by 2021
BMW has teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to launch a fully autonomous car by 2021. Level 5 autonomy is defined as a car capable of driving itself on all roads and in all circumstances. http://bit.ly/2mW7h6I