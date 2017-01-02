Uber backtracks on California showdown, will seek test permits

  • Updated March 3, 2017, 8:57 am
  •         by Justin King

After arguing that its cars did not require permits, Uber initially killed its California test program rather than comply with state DMV demands.

California has apparently backed down from its showdown with California officials over permits for autonomous test vehicles.


The company brought its fleet of autonomous Volvo XC90 crossovers to California late last year, widening a development program for autonomous hardware and software systems that could be used for a future driverless ride-hailing service.

The first signs of trouble surfaced almost immediately after dashcam footage showed one of the company's prototypes running a red light. A carefully worded statement placed blame on the human driver at the time. The company later clarified that the vehicle had been operating autonomously, suggesting the driver simply erred by failing to take over manual control in time.

A separate issue soon emerged when California officials claimed Uber was operating its test fleet illegally, lacking the necessary permits specifically created for autonomous prototype vehicles. Raising eyebrows, the company claimed its vehicles were exempt because they were not yet capable of operating fully autonomously.

The $150 permit price was clearly not a deal breaker. Such vehicles are subject to unique reporting requirements, however, forcing automakers to log accidents and 'disengagements' of the autonomous system when the human pilot intervenes.

Uber has now decided to capitulate and seek permits to restart its autonomous testing program in California, according to Reuters.

The report comes just one week after Google's self-driving car division, now known as Waymo, filed a lawsuit accusing Uber of stealing and replicating proprietary hardware used for autonomous vehicles. If the lawsuit is found to have merit, the dispute could represent a significant setback for Uber's self-driving initiatives.

Now

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 6h

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 6h

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 7h

Renault previews Geneva-bound 2017 Captur

Renault has given the Captur crossover a mid-cycle update that brings a new look and more tech features. The Captur -- which is one of the brand's best-selling models -- will debut next week at the Geneva Auto Show.    

 1d

McLaren 720S leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the brand-new McLaren 720S. The image gives us a good look at the new dihedral door design, which makes facilitates the task of entering and exiting the cabin.    http://bit.ly/2lWMcsv

 1d

Porsche shows Panamera Sport Turismo

Porsche has introduced its first-ever station wagon, the Panamera Sport Turismo. Previewed by a concept, the long-roof Panamera offers up to 49 cubic feet of trunk space and sports car-like performance. Wagons are declining in the U.S., but Porsche has confirmed the Sport Turismo will reach our shores before the end of the year.    

 1d