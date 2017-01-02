Uber backtracks on California showdown, will seek test permits

Most Discussed
Nissan GT-R traces world's largest map
A Nissan GT-R has traced the world's largest country map by drifting on a dry lake bed. The map of India is nearly 10 miles long. http://bit.ly/2m2stHz
2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked
A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch. http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8
Alpina B3, B4 get more power
BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.
Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva
Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.
Tesla hasn't built a Model 3 beta prototype yet
Tesla has revealed in a recent 10-K filing that it has not built a Model 3 beta prototype as of March 1. The company nonetheless maintains it's on track to start regular production of its long-awaited mass-market model in July. http://bit.ly/2m1PZEQ
Dodge Challenger Demon teaser VIII: "Race Hardened Parts"
Compared with the standard Hellcat, the Demon's prop shaft, half shafts and differential have been modified to handle at least 15 percent more torque. http://bit.ly/2lyfXMP
Renault previews Geneva-bound 2017 Captur
Renault has given the Captur crossover a mid-cycle update that brings a new look and more tech features. The Captur -- which is one of the brand's best-selling models -- will debut next week at the Geneva Auto Show.
Land Rover expands Range Rover family
Land Rover has expanded the Range Rover family with a new, style-focused model named Velar. The Velar slots between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, and it's aimed squarely at the Porsche Macan. http://bit.ly/2lWWmcs
McLaren 720S leaked
A leak has prematurely revealed the brand-new McLaren 720S. The image gives us a good look at the new dihedral door design, which makes facilitates the task of entering and exiting the cabin. http://bit.ly/2lWMcsv
Porsche shows Panamera Sport Turismo
Porsche has introduced its first-ever station wagon, the Panamera Sport Turismo. Previewed by a concept, the long-roof Panamera offers up to 49 cubic feet of trunk space and sports car-like performance. Wagons are declining in the U.S., but Porsche has confirmed the Sport Turismo will reach our shores before the end of the year.