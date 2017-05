Uber expands autonomous car research in Toronto

The move comes as Uber's US autonomous car project faces a potential injunction in a lawsuit filed by Google's Waymo.

Uber is reportedly expanding its autonomous car research operations in Canada, opening a new office in Toronto as the company's equivalent US operations face a potential injunction in an ongoing lawsuit filed by Google's Waymo.The local Advanced Technologies Group is now headed by Raquel Urtasun, a University of Toronto professor and Canada Research Chair in Machine Learning and Computer Vision. She is also a founding member of the Vector Institute, a research organization that receives funding from government agencies and tech companies."Doing research in self-driving cars, there is only so much you can do in an academic environment," Urtasun told TechCrunch in a recent interview. "You really need an industry partner that has resources to really make the difference."She will join eight University of Toronto students forming the local ATG division in downtown Toronto. The team will be tasked with furthering Uber's research into machine perception, localization and mapping.The Canadian ATG unit will presumably be used to attract local talent. It will apparently remain a smaller division than Uber's US autonomous car project, without immediately putting any prototype vehicles on the road.