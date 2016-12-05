Uber forms new division dedicated to artificial intelligence

  Updated December 5, 2016, 4:09 pm
  by Justin King

The company has acquired AI research startup Geometric Intelligence to form the core of its new AI Labs team.

Uber has formed a new division dedicated to exploring artificial intelligence and machine learning.


The ride-hailing company has acquired AI startup Geometric Intelligence, a small outfit with 15 members who will form the backbone of the new AI Labs unit. The team will be led by Geometric's founding CEO Gary Marcus.

"With all of its complexity and uncertainty, negotiating the real world is a high-order intelligence problem," says Uber product chief Jeff Holden. "It manifests in myriad ways, from determining an optimal route to computing when your car or UberEATS order will arrive to matching riders for uberPOOL. It extends to teaching a self-driven machine to safely and autonomously navigate the world, whether a car on the roads or an aircraft through busy airspace or new types of robotic devices."

Uber admits that the development of machine intelligence technology is still in its infancy. The sentiment appears to be shared by Tesla Motors and Nvidia, both of which have argued that software advancement is the only remaining hurdle to deployment of fully autonomous vehicles.

Uber has not publicly announced a specific roadmap or time-frame for introducing artificial intelligence to its products. The technology appears to be a good fit for the company's fleet of self-driving cars, which are already shuttling clients to destinations around Pittsburgh.

  

