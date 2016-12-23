The ordeal started last week, when Uber announced plans to deploy the autonomous XC90s on the streets of San Francisco without applying for a permit to test the technology. State and city officials quickly voiced their disagreement, and the DMV seemingly got the final word when it revoked the registration of all 16 prototypes.
The short-lived pilot program was marred by an array of issues that moving across the state line won't fix. Uber acknowledged its prototypes are prone to making dangerous, "right hook-style" right turns across bike lanes, though no accidents have been reported. Engineers are currently working on a fix.
In a separate incident, a taxi driver captured a video of a self-driving Uber prototype running a red light. The company explained the autonomous software was turned off at the time of the incident, and it has suspended the driver.
