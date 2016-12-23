By Ronan Glon
Friday, Dec 23rd, 2016 @ 3:42 am
 
Ride-sharing giant Uber has seemingly gotten tired of fighting against California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The company has confirmed it is shipping its fleet of experimental, self-driving Volvo XC90s to Arizona.

The cars on their way to Phoenix, where Republican governor Doug Ducey is open to letting Uber test the technology without applying for a special permit. The Wall Street Journal reports he sent the company a letter saying "California may not want you, but we do." A huge banner that reads "AZ welcomes Uber!" was displayed outside of the governor's office on Thursday evening.

The ordeal started last week, when Uber announced plans to deploy the autonomous XC90s on the streets of San Francisco without applying for a permit to test the technology. State and city officials quickly voiced their disagreement, and the DMV seemingly got the final word when it revoked the registration of all 16 prototypes.

The short-lived pilot program was marred by an array of issues that moving across the state line won't fix. Uber acknowledged its prototypes are prone to making dangerous, "right hook-style" right turns across bike lanes, though no accidents have been reported. Engineers are currently working on a fix.

In a separate incident, a taxi driver captured a video of a self-driving Uber prototype running a red light. The company explained the autonomous software was turned off at the time of the incident, and it has suspended the driver.

Photo credit: Governor Doug Ducey on Twitter.

Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>

  

LeftLane

Register

  • LeftLane

    Copyright © 2005 - 2016 MNM Media, LLC.
    All rights reserved.