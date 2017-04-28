Uber's embattled autonomous car head steps down

  • April 28, 2017, 9:31 am
  • Apr 28, 2017, 9:31 am
  •         by Justin King

Amid the ongoing lawsuit filed by Waymo, Anthony Levandowski will no longer be involved with any projects related to LiDAR technology.

The embattled head of Uber's autonomous cars division, Anthony Levandowski, has reportedly stepped down as the company continues to fight a legal battle with Waymo.
Levandowski is at the center of the lawsuit filed by his former employer, though not named directly as a defendant. He is accused of stealing thousands of proprietary design files, including important Lidar technology, and then replicating the stolen technology for Uber.

An e-mail obtained by Business Insider suggests Levandowski will no longer work on any projects at Uber that involve LiDAR technology.

"As you know, I currently don't provide input on detailed LiDAR design choices," he wrote. "But making this organizational change means I will have absolutely no oversight over or input into our LiDAR work."

The e-mail also appears to downplay the lawsuit. Levandowski says the team should be proud "that our self-driving technology has been built independently, from the ground up."

Waymo's attorneys are seeking an injunction, which could have a significant impact on Uber's self-driving ambitions. Levandowski so far has asserted his 5th amendment rights against self-incrimination.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Toyota Connected to expand Plano office

Toyota's data hub ("Toyota Connected") will expand its Plano, Texas, presence, the company announced Friday. Toyota expects to double the subsidiary's headcount as it finds new ways to exploit the data gathered from the company's global operations.   

 24m

Tesla fires automation executive

Tesla has fired a top executive in charge of automation. Insiders claim Klaus Grohmann -- whose company, Grohmann Engineering, was purchased by Tesla last year -- disagreed with Elon Musk over how to treat existing clients like Daimler and BMW.   http://bit.ly/2poqhuc

 1h

Kia to open new factory in India

Kia will spend $1.1 billion to build an assembly plant in India. The factory will be up and running in 2019, according to the Associated Press, and it will produce about 300,000 cars a year.   

 2h

Tesla S loses 15% range at 150,000 miles

A recent study sheds insight into how long the Tesla Model S' battery pack lasts. On average, 90 to 95 percent of the battery's capacity remains at 93,000 miles. Green Car Reports writes the pack will lose less than 15 percent of its capacity over the car's 150,000-mile life cycle.   http://bit.ly/2popzNp

 3h

Ultra-rare 911 barn find heads to auction

An extremely rare 1993 Porsche 911 RSR with just six miles on the clock is headed to auction soon. One of just 51 built, the time capsule spent 25 years in a barn for unknown reasons. Auction house RM Sotheby's expects it will fetch about $2.3 million.   http://bit.ly/2poc40w

 4h

Chrysler expands Pacifica lineup

Chrysler has added a sixth trim level to the Pacifica lineup. Named Touring Plus, the model receives three-zone climate control, a power liftgate, sunshades for the second- and third-row seats, fog lights, and a mesh-look lower front fascia, among other features. Pricing starts at $33,455.   

 5h

Volkswagen T-Roc to debut soon

Volkswagen will introduce an entry-level crossover named T-Roc in the coming months. Aimed at the Juke, the T-Roc is Wolfsburg's version of the Audi Q2.   

 6h

Mazda to launch CX-8 in Japan

Mazda will introduce a new model named CX-8 on the Japanese market. Essentially a stretched CX-5, the CX-8 will offer seating for up to seven passengers, a turbodiesel 2.2-liter engine, and a six-speed automatic transmission. As of writing, it's too early to tell whether the soft-roader will be sold on our shores.   

 7h

Skoda announces Karoq crossover

Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has announced a new crossover named Karoq. The soft-roader will replace the Yeti when it goes on sale in Europe and abroad later this year.   

 8h

Hyundai previews Kona crossover

Hyundai has released another dark teaser image that previews the brand-new Kona crossover. We still don't know precisely when the model will make its official debut, or whether it will be sold in the United States. The brand's promotional material emphasizes the Kona was developed for Europe.   

 9h