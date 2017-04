Uber's embattled autonomous car head steps down

Amid the ongoing lawsuit filed by Waymo, Anthony Levandowski will no longer be involved with any projects related to LiDAR technology.

The embattled head of Uber's autonomous cars division, Anthony Levandowski, has reportedly stepped down as the company continues to fight a legal battle with Waymo.Levandowski is at the center of the lawsuit filed by his former employer, though not named directly as a defendant. He is accused of stealing thousands of proprietary design files, including important Lidar technology, and then replicating the stolen technology for Uber.An e-mail obtained by Business Insider suggests Levandowski will no longer work on any projects at Uber that involve LiDAR technology."As you know, I currently don't provide input on detailed LiDAR design choices," he wrote. "But making this organizational change means I will have absolutely no oversight over or input into our LiDAR work."The e-mail also appears to downplay the lawsuit. Levandowski says the team should be proud "that our self-driving technology has been built independently, from the ground up."Waymo's attorneys are seeking an injunction, which could have a significant impact on Uber's self-driving ambitions. Levandowski so far has asserted his 5th amendment rights against self-incrimination.