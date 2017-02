UC San Diego professor: 'Kids born today will never get to drive a car'

Robotics, automation will replace human drivers.

A prominent robotics professor has predicted that children born today will not grow up to experience driving.In an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, UC San Diego Contextual Robotics Institute Professor Henrik Christensen speculated that autonomous, driverless cars are no more than 10 or 15 years away.When asked how he felt about this prediction Christensen said it's a question of productivity."I love to drive my car, but it's a question of how much time people waste sitting in traffic and not doing something else," he said."Long-term — we're talking 20 years into the future — you're not even going to own a car. A car becomes a service," he later added.Christensen also predicted that robotics and automation will play a large role in bringing manufacturing back to America."At the same time, we will see some jobs get displaced by automation. There will be fully automated, driverless transportation in this country by 2020, and that will eliminate some jobs now held by workers like truck drivers and taxi drivers," he said.