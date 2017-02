UK government developing commercial vehicle kill switches

Officials want to be able to disable large trucks in emergencies.

Government officials in the United Kingdom are developing remote "kill switches" in order to disable large vehicles or those carrying hazardous materials.According to a report, the program was put in place in order to combat terrorism committed using large vehicles such as the incidents in Nice, France, and Berlin, Germany, last year.The device would be a mandatory component of engine control systems and would allow authorities to disable a rogue commercial or hazmat vehicle remotely.Development of the device is secret, according to The Daily Mail, but a government official revealed the existence of the program dubbed "Project Restore," for "REmote STOpping of Road Engines."According to the report, the European Union has been investigating such a system for at least two years.