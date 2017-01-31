Unionization efforts flare up at Nissan's Mississippi factory

  • Updated January 31, 2017, 12:25 pm
  •         by Justin King

Nissan has denied claims that workers are being mistreated and disrespected at the facility.

Nissan has issued a statement denying allegations of mistreatment from employees at its Canton, Mississippi, factory as dozens of protesters reportedly gathered not far from the company's North American headquarters in Tennessee.

Canton plant press operator Ernest Whitfield told The Tennessean workers are being "mistreated" and "spoken to disrespectfully by management," while safety conditions "aren't up to par."

"It's just a lack of dignity we're having to deal with, and we're told we're ungrateful when we say we want to unionize," he added.

Whitfield was reportedly among a group of around 70 protesters gathered in Nashville, a short drive from Nissan's HQ in Franklin, Tennessee. Some signs are said to have referenced civil rights, while others called for Nissan to "stop threatening your workers."

Nissan issued a statement claiming it has a history that values employees and respects their right to organize.

RELATED CARS
2017 Nissan Armada
2017 Nissan Titan
2016 Nissan Altima Sedan
2016 Nissan Juke
2016 Nissan Leaf
2016 Nissan Quest
2016 Nissan NV
2016 Nissan NV Passenger
2015 Nissan Versa Note
2016 Nissan NV200

"Nissan Canton and Smyrna employees enjoy good, stable, safe jobs with some of the highest wages and strongest benefits in Mississippi and Tennessee," the company added. "The allegations being made by the union against Nissan are completely unfounded."

The United Auto Workers has attempted to organize automobile assembly plants in the South for many years. A 2014 initiative to unionize Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant narrowly lost a vote and sparked a dispute between the UAW and the German automaker.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h