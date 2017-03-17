2019 McLaren F1 homage is expensive, but not for a McLaren

  • Updated March 25, 2017, 4:59 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

The McLaren F1 was the most expensive car in the world when it launched; this one doesn't even crack the top five.

More details have emerged on the upcoming McLaren 3-seater supercar, currently known only by its project code, BP23.

Described as a spiritual successor to the game-changing McLaren F1, the BP23 will revive its trademark staggered 1+2 seating configuration, that much is known. According to Automotive News, it will retail at a £2 million, or approximately $2.5 million at current exchange rates, when it hits the market in 2019.

If you're worried about scraping enough pennies to afford one, don't bother. All 106 examples have already been spoken for, with five-digit deposits already submitted, and you have to have been a loyal McLaren customer to even get on the list.

Only a few dozen units will be allocated for the US. Though not technically street legal, it will be import-eligible under the "Show or Display" exemption. Owners, however, won't be able to daily it; the exemption limits mileage to a few thousand a year.

In the same article, McLaren head Mike Flewitt revealed that the BP23 will be more of an homage to the F1 than a direct descendant, describing it as a "hyperluxury GT" rather than a racing machine.

While the F1 was the most expensive car in the world when it debuted in 1992 — the sticker was $815,000 — it can no longer claim that title. The supercar market has seen incredible prices in recent years. The McLaren P1 LM sells for $3.7 million, the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster costs $3.3 million, and the Aston Martin Valkyrie will set you back $3 million.

RELATED CARS
2017 McLaren 650S
2017 McLaren 650S Spider
2017 McLaren 570S
2017 McLaren 570GT
2015 McLaren P1

Now

Next Honda Civic Si to get 192 lb-ft of torque?

A leak suggests the next Honda Civic Si will offer 192 pound-feet of torque from a 1.5-liter turbo four. It's expected to offer about 225 horsepower, a figure that would put it about on par with the Volkswagen GTI.   http://bit.ly/2ofRKwf

 5h

Toyota files patent for electric supercharger

Toyota is developing an electric supercharger, according to a recent patent filing. Details remain scarce, but Motor1 reports the unit could debut next year under the hood of the next-generation Supra.   http://bit.ly/2og1JC1

 7h

Techart tunes Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

German tuner Techart has given the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet a full makeover. The updates include a 711-horsepower version of the stock 3.8-liter flat-six, and a love-it-or-hate-it body kit.    http://bit.ly/2ofMvN9

 9h

Honda Civic Type R to make US debut at Autocon

After making its first US appearance in Los Angeles on March 26, the Type R will head east for the New York auto show.   http://bit.ly/2nlIppj

 1d

Uber pushes back against Canadian tax, claims it is 'deterring innovation'

Uber is fighting a possible change to Canadian law that would treat Uber and other "rideshare" products the same as a taxi service. Uber released a statement saying this change is "[...] deterring innovation and the possibilities that come with more shared rides that can make cities less congested and polluted," Automotive News reports.    http://bit.ly/2oecZii

 1d

Toyota taps India for Lexus expansion

Toyota is expanding the presence of its Lexus brand by entering the Indian market. The effort to gain traction with wealthy Indians will be spearheaded by two SUVs and a sedan, Automotive News reports, as the company moves to compete with established German luxury automakers.    http://bit.ly/2odPuG1

 1d

Switzerland's Tesla S fighter takes shape

A Swiss company named Elextra is moving forward with the development of a luxurious electric sedan. The Lamborghini-esque four-door will sprint from zero to 62 mph in under 2.3 seconds, according to the company.   http://bit.ly/2njeNIU

 1d

Next-gen Dacia Duster to debut in Frankfurt?

The second generation of the hot-selling Dacia Duster will greet the public for the first time this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show, according to a recent report. The new model will ride on an evolution of its predecessor's platform.   http://bit.ly/2njjXoh

 1d

Tuner builds 405-hp Abarth 500

A German tuner named Pogea Racing has developed an Abarth 500 with 405 horsepower under the hood. The hottest of all Fiat hatches hits 62 mph from a stop in 4.1 seconds. Just five examples will be built.    

 1d

Chrysler 300 ranks last for safety complaints

A new study finds Chrysler 300 owners are 2.5 times more likely to complain about safety-related issues than the industry average. Autoblog reports the issues include electrical gremlins that cause the car to stall while driving or not start; a few owners even reported exploding alternators.   http://bit.ly/2nj50Tj

 1d