2019 McLaren F1 homage is expensive, but not for a McLaren

The McLaren F1 was the most expensive car in the world when it launched; this one doesn't even crack the top five.

More details have emerged on the upcoming McLaren 3-seater supercar, currently known only by its project code, BP23.

Described as a spiritual successor to the game-changing McLaren F1, the BP23 will revive its trademark staggered 1+2 seating configuration, that much is known. According to Automotive News, it will retail at a £2 million, or approximately $2.5 million at current exchange rates, when it hits the market in 2019.

If you're worried about scraping enough pennies to afford one, don't bother. All 106 examples have already been spoken for, with five-digit deposits already submitted, and you have to have been a loyal McLaren customer to even get on the list.

Only a few dozen units will be allocated for the US. Though not technically street legal, it will be import-eligible under the "Show or Display" exemption. Owners, however, won't be able to daily it; the exemption limits mileage to a few thousand a year.

In the same article, McLaren head Mike Flewitt revealed that the BP23 will be more of an homage to the F1 than a direct descendant, describing it as a "hyperluxury GT" rather than a racing machine.

While the F1 was the most expensive car in the world when it debuted in 1992 — the sticker was $815,000 — it can no longer claim that title. The supercar market has seen incredible prices in recent years. The McLaren P1 LM sells for $3.7 million, the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster costs $3.3 million, and the Aston Martin Valkyrie will set you back $3 million.