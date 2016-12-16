Upcoming Volkswagen Arteon to spawn shooting brake?

  • Updated December 16, 2016, 1:49 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Volkswagen wants to add some spice to its lineup.

Volkswagen is putting the final touches on the brand-new Arteon, a sleek-looking four-door coupe designed to replace the aging CC. A recent report out of England claims the new nameplate could spawn a sporty shooting brake.

For executives, expanding the Volkswagen portfolio with a shooting brake model is a way to add some spice to the company's lineup. The yet-unnamed long-roof will undoubtedly be a low-volume car, so bean counters are still weighing the pros and cons of making the investment.

"If we are to make derivatives of this car then it needs a good base, but we do think that a shooting brake is absolutely the sort of car that could work. First it needs a business case, but it looks quite good," explained Elmar-Marius Licharz, the head of Volkswagen' full-size product line, in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

Licharz added that a final decision won't be made until executives can gauge the success of the standard car, which is expected to arrive on our shores in time for the 2018 model year.

The Volkswagen Arteon (pictured above in an official teaser sketch) is tentatively scheduled to debut during next year's edition of the Geneva Auto Show. We'll have to wait at least a few additional months to see the shooting brake model if it's approved for production. However, it's too early to tell whether or not the wagon will be sold in the United States.

  

