Updated 2018 Lexus NX to bow in Shanghai

  • Updated March 29, 2017, 6:05 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Lexus' entry-level soft-roader is about to receive a nip-and-tuck.

Lexus will travel to next month's Shanghai Auto Show to introduce the face-lifted NX. The move is an attempt to increase its presence on the lucrative Chinese market.

  • Lexus NX

  • MSRP

    $35,085

    MPG

    21/28

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info


The teaser image reveals precious little about Lexus' entry-level crossover. All we can tell for the time being is that it receives more modern-looking headlights accented by what looks like a strip of gray trim. The rest of the visual updates will be minor at best.

Lexus promises it has upgraded the cabin, too. It's reasonable to assume we'll see more high-tech features, and an improved infotainment system. New trim and upholstery options will round out the updates. As of writing, it doesn't sound like there will be any major mechanical modifications to report.

Stay tuned, we'll be on-location in Shanghai to bring you live images of the updated Lexus NX as soon as it breaks cover. Expect the soft-roader to reach U.S. showrooms in time for the 2018 model year.

What's next?
The NX won't remain Lexus' entry-level crossover for long. The company has all but confirmed it's working on a smaller model inspired by the UX concept and closely related to the Toyota C-HR. We expect it will break cover in the coming months, and go on sale early next year.

