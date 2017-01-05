Most Discussed

Updated BMW 2 Series breaks cover

  • May 11, 2017, 3:35 am
  • May 11, 2017, 3:35 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Can you tell what's new?

Following a leak last week, BMW has introduced the updated 2 Series range in Europe.
As expected, the aesthetic updates are nearly insignificant. Up front, it takes a well-trained eye to tell BMW's smallest coupe receives new-look LED headlights with hexagonal running lights inspired by the ones found on the M3 and the M4. The trim around the kidney grilles has been revised, and the air intakes at the bottom of the front bumper are a little bit wider than before.

The tail lights are new, too, and there are four additional alloy wheel designs to choose from. Three additions to the color palette named Sunset Orange, Seaside Blue, and Mediterranean Blue, respectively, round out the major aesthetic changes.

Tech is the name of the game in the cabin. BMW points out the 2 Series is now available with a wireless phone charger, Apple CarPlay compatibility, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Additionally, the optional 8.8-inch screen now features touch-sensitive technology, which is good news for buyers who are allergic to the controller knob on the center console.

It's important to note the updates detailed above only apply to the Euro-spec variant of the 2. We expect they'll also make their way to the U.S.-spec model, but market-specific information isn't available yet. With that in mind, it's too early to tell whether BMW has touched anything under the hood.

Production of the updated BMW 2 Series will kick off in July. Pricing information and details about the U.S.-spec car will emerge in the coming weeks.
