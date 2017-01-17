Updated BMW 4 Series gets sharper look, new suspension

  • Updated January 17, 2017, 2:58 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

So far, the changes have only been announced for the Euro-spec model.

BMW has updated the entire 4 Series lineup with a new look, a more upscale cabin, and a revised suspension. So far, the changes have only been announced for the Euro-spec model.

It takes a well-trained eye to tell the updated 4 Series apart from the outgoing model. Visually, all variants of the 4 come standard with bi-LED headlights and LED fog lights up front. Select models also receive a redesigned bumper with a thin strip of chrome trim that emphasizes the 4's width.

The back end features LED tail lamps and chrome trim on the bumper. Finally, buyers can choose from four new alloy wheel designs and two new additions to the color palette named Snapper Rocks Blue and Sunset Orange, respectively.

Equally minor, the changes made to the interior are largely limited to new trim elements, additional upholstery colors, and double-stitching on the dashboard. An upgraded sports steering wheel and an available digital instrument cluster round out the updates.

Some of the modifications are invisible to the naked eye. Notably, engineers managed to make the 4's suspension stiffer without making the ride harsher.

Get More Car Info

There are no major mechanical modifications to report. The base 430i carries on with a 248-horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, while the 440i gets a 3.0-liter straight-six rated at 320 horses.

An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive come standard. A six-speed manual transmission is offered as a no-cost option, and buyers can pay extra for BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The updated BMW 4 Series will go on sale in the coming months. Pricing information hasn't been released yet.

RELATED CONTENT
First Drive: 2015 Lexus RC and RC F [Review]
Review: 2013 Cadillac ATS 2.0T Premium
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h