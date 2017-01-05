Updated BMW M2 leaked

  • May 4, 2017, 4:42 am
  • May 4, 2017, 4:42 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Can you tell what's new?

Images erroneously posted on BMW's Belgian site have prematurely revealed the updated M2. The pictures were quickly taken down, but not before savvy web users downloaded them.

  • BMW M2

  • MSRP

    $51,700

    MPG

    18/26

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info
Posted on German website BimmerToday, the photos reveal the aesthetic updates are nearly insignificant. Up front, it takes a well-trained eye to notice M's smallest model receives new-look LED headlights inspired by the ones found on the M3 and the M4. The tail lights are new, too.

While photos of the interior weren't included in the leaked batch, BimmerToday has learned the M2 will benefit from BMW's newest infotainment technology.

BMW isn't expected to make any major mechanical modifications to the M2. That means the coupe will continue to use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at 365 horsepower and 343 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds when it's fitted with a six-speed manual transmission.

The updated BMW M2 will make its official debut next week, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. The visual changes will also make their way to non-M-tuned variants of the 2 Series.

It's important to note the M2 depicted in the leaked images is a Euro-spec model. We expect the updates will also apply to the U.S.-spec model, but market-specific information isn't available yet.
