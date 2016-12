The Euro-spec version of the Volkswagen Golf R has received a series of updates inside, outside, and under the hood for the latest model year.Both the hatchback and the wagon versions of the R get a discreet nip-and-tuck that brings new-look headlights and a more fluid-looking front bumper. All told, it takes a well-trained eye to tell the updated model apart from its predecessor Photos of the cabin haven't been published yet. However, enthusiast website Volkswagen Vortex believes the R will benefit from a new infotainment system displayed on a bigger screen, gesture control technology, and a configurable 12.5-inch screen that replaces the instrument cluster.The R carries on with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but its output has been raised to 310 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, increases of 10 and 15, respectively. The additional power lowers the R's zero-to-60 time to 4.6 seconds, allowing it to keep up with a base-model Porsche 911.The updated Volkswagen Golf R is on sale now across Europe. In Germany, it carries a base price of €40,675 (about $42,500). Buyers who order the R with two pedals will need to write a check for €44,800 (roughly $46,800).The upgrades detailed above only apply to the Euro-spec model. However, the U.S.-spec R is widely expected to benefit from the same changes in the coming months.