Photos of the cabin haven't been published yet. However, enthusiast website Volkswagen Vortex believes the R will benefit from a new infotainment system displayed on a bigger screen, gesture control technology, and a configurable 12.5-inch screen that replaces the instrument cluster.
The R carries on with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but its output has been raised to 310 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, increases of 10 and 15, respectively. The additional power lowers the R's zero-to-60 time to 4.6 seconds, allowing it to keep up with a base-model Porsche 911.
The updated Volkswagen Golf R is on sale now across Europe. In Germany, it carries a base price of €40,675 (about $42,500). Buyers who order the R with two pedals will need to write a check for €44,800 (roughly $46,800).
The upgrades detailed above only apply to the Euro-spec model. However, the U.S.-spec R is widely expected to benefit from the same changes in the coming months.
