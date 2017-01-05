UPS to test hydrogen-powered trucks in CA

UPS ultimately wants to roll out an entire fleet of eco-friendly delivery trucks.

UPS has teamed up with third-party suppliers and the United States Department of Energy (DOE) to design and build a hydrogen-powered medium-duty delivery truck. The eco-friendly van will begin testing on the streets of Sacramento, California, in September.The truck was developed jointly by UPS and a company named Unique Electric Systems. The drivetrain's main component is a 32-kWh fuel cell that uses hydrogen to generate the electricity used to drive the wheels. The hydrogen is stored in 22-pound tanks, while the electricity is sent to a 45-kWh battery pack.Early tests reveal the van boasts a 10,000-pound payload and about 125 miles of driving range. Those figures are adequate on paper, but UPS stresses it still needs to gather data on how the prototype performs in real-world conditions."The challenge we face with fuel cell technology is to ensure the design can meet the unique operational demands of our delivery vehicles on a commercial scale," said Mark Wallace, UPS' senior vice president, global engineering and sustainability, in a statement.The one-truck pilot program will give UPS a clearer idea of whether hydrogen is a realistic alternative to diesel for its fleet.Drivers will put the prototype through its paces for at least 5,000 hours. 16 additional trucks will join the pilot program if the first prototype holds up, and UPS decides the technology is promising.