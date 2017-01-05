Most Discussed

Other 1500 Stories

Other Ram Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

U.S. could sue FCA over diesel emissions this week

  • May 18, 2017, 8:53 am
  • May 18, 2017, 8:53 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

FCA is facing a showdown with U.S. regulators.

The United States Justice Department could sue Fiat Chrysler as soon as this week over allegations that the automaker used a cheating device in its diesel-powered trucks and SUVs, a new report finds.

  • Ram 1500

  • MSRP

    $22,640

    MPG

    17/25

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info
The possible litigation stems from accusations made in January of this year by the Environmental Protection Agency that FCA equipped its EcoDiesel-equipped Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee models with a defeat device that allowed the vehicles to pass emissions test but then spew unlawful levels of CO2 emissions during normal driving. FCA denies any wrongdoing.

"In the case of any litigation, FCA US will defend itself vigorously, particularly against any claims that the company deliberately installed defeat devices to cheat U.S. emissions tests," Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. "The company believes that any litigation would be counterproductive to ongoing discussions with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board."

The EPA has already served FCA with a notice of violation related to the alleged cheating device. The agency says some of FCA's controls "appear to cause the vehicle to perform differently when the vehicle is being tested than in normal operation and use." FCA could be facing fines as high as $4.6 billion if found in the wrong.

Inside sources revealed to Bloomberg that negotiations are still ongoing between FCA and the U.S. government, so it's possible the situation could be resolved outside of a courtroom. However, if FCA fails to properly explain the existence of the supposed cheat device, the automaker will likely windup as the target of a lawsuit.

FCA is also facing heat over emissions in Europe. Just this week the European Commission stepped up pressure on Italian regulators to explain a cheating divide found on some European-spec FCA vehicles.

FCA's possible emissions violations follow an admission by Volkswagen in 2015 that it used cheating devices it its diesel-powered vehicles. That scandal ended up costing VW $24.5 billion.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

UK's Lib Dem party wants to ban diesel

England's Liberal Democrat party wants to ban the sale of diesel-powered cars starting in 2025. Autocar reports that some of the leading voices in the automotive industry are concerned banning diesel will actually lead to more air pollution.   

 32m

McLaren open to all-electric supercar

McLaren remains open to the idea of building an all-electric supercar, according to Autocar. Electric drivetrains are relatively simple, and they can boost handling by lowering a car's center of gravity.   

 1h

Hyundai Kona spied camo-free again

By the time the Hyundai Kona breaks cover, we won't have anything new to say about it. The crossover has been caught completely camo-free in yet another set of spy shots.   http://bit.ly/2rtFaMx

 2h

Audi A3 e-tron gets price hike for 2018

Audi has made the gasoline-electric A3 more expensive for the 2018 model year. The Sportback e-tron costs $600 more than before. The list of upgrades includes two USB ports, standard heated front seats, and new wheel designs.   

 3h

Volvo prices 2018 XC60

Volvo has released pricing information for the 2018 XC60. The second-gen model starts at $41,500 before a destination charge is factored in, meaning it's about $500 more expensive than its predecessor.   

 4h

Leaked brochure shows Tesla 3 body-in-white

A picture of the Tesla Model 3's body-in-white has surfaced online, giving us a good look at the company's upcoming entry-level sedan. If all goes according to plan, production will kick off in July.   http://bit.ly/2rtLXWl

 5h

Ford downsizing targets white-collar jobs

Ford will downsize its workforce to help pay for investment in future mobility and control costs in what it expects to be a slowing auto sales landscape. Cuts will come from white-collar positions, not front-line labor, Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2qRzqz6

 16h

First take: 2018 Honda Odyssey

"Admittedly no one buys a minivan for driving fun, but even so, we found the Odyssey's steering — although direct — to be a little on the light side. We prefer the better weighted steering of the Pacifica. However, we doubt steering feel will be much of a hindrance to Odyssey sales."   http://bit.ly/2rrxv13

 18h

Chevy prices 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE

The new 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE will set you back 70-grand.   http://bit.ly/2qShBQj

 18h

Report: VW emissions fix lowers gas mileage

British magazine Autocar reports TDI-powered Volkswagen models that have received a technical fix to comply with emissions regulations return worse gas mileage. Volkswagen disagrees with the report, and it points out numerous factors can alter the test results.   

 21h