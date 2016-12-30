US-market Nissan Qashqai to bow in Detroit?

  • Updated December 30, 2016, 2:48 pm
  •         by Justin King

Initially introduced for Europe, the Qashqai will offer a smaller alternative to the Rogue.

Nissan is reportedly preparing to bring its Qashqai crossover to the US market for the first time.

Now in its second generation, the compact crossover was introduced nearly a decade ago for customers in Europe. Unnamed sources have told The Truth About Cars Nissan is finally ready to bring it to the US as crossovers continue to grow in popularity.

The Qashqai will arrive as a smaller alternative to the Rogue, which is now Nissan's most popular model in the US market with sales growing by 11 percent through the end of November. The Rogue has outpaced the Altima, which experienced a seven-percent drop in deliveries during the same period.

The Euro-spec Qashqai is available with a wide range of diesel and gasoline powertrains, but engine choices will presumably be narrowed to a few gasoline mills for US customers.

The latest report suggests the US-bound model will make its first public appearance in Detroit next month, with availability expected later in 2017.

  

