Visual effects company sues Faraday Future; FF threatens countersuit

The prospective automaker allegedly paid only $20,000 toward a $1.8 million bill.

Faraday Future has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit over an alleged debt to visual effects company The Mill Group.The prospective automaker allegedly commissioned a graphic presentation for FF's important CES press conference, "with the understanding that Faraday would pay it a total of $1,822,750," according to a filing cited by Jalopnik "However, despite repeated requests for payment and promises by Faraday to pay, funds have not been received," the complaint added. "Instead, Faraday has only paid $20,000.00 to the Mill, leaving a total outstanding balance in the amount of $1,802,750.00."Faraday Future's money troubles are well known. When work stopped at its Nevada factory, the company attempted to de-escalate the situation and promised to work with the contractor to restart construction. This time, however, FF is taking a more controversial approach to the payment dispute."We will take necessary legal actions against suppliers that failed to comply with contractual requirements to protect company interests," FF wrote in a Twitter post linking to a story about The Mill Group lawsuit.A recent Business Insider report based on talks with eight insiders claims the company is facing deeper financial trouble after the CES event, which ended in a failed demonstration of the FF91 's auto-park system. FF has allegedly received only 60 deposits of $5,000 for the car.