Visual effects company sues Faraday Future; FF threatens countersuit

  • Updated January 24, 2017, 4:49 pm
  •         by Justin King

The prospective automaker allegedly paid only $20,000 toward a $1.8 million bill.

Faraday Future has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit over an alleged debt to visual effects company The Mill Group.


The prospective automaker allegedly commissioned a graphic presentation for FF's important CES press conference, "with the understanding that Faraday would pay it a total of $1,822,750," according to a filing cited by Jalopnik.

"However, despite repeated requests for payment and promises by Faraday to pay, funds have not been received," the complaint added. "Instead, Faraday has only paid $20,000.00 to the Mill, leaving a total outstanding balance in the amount of $1,802,750.00."

Faraday Future's money troubles are well known. When work stopped at its Nevada factory, the company attempted to de-escalate the situation and promised to work with the contractor to restart construction. This time, however, FF is taking a more controversial approach to the payment dispute.

"We will take necessary legal actions against suppliers that failed to comply with contractual requirements to protect company interests," FF wrote in a Twitter post linking to a story about The Mill Group lawsuit.

A recent Business Insider report based on talks with eight insiders claims the company is facing deeper financial trouble after the CES event, which ended in a failed demonstration of the FF91's auto-park system. FF has allegedly received only 60 deposits of $5,000 for the car.

  

