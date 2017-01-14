Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept considered for production

  • Updated January 14, 2017, 11:36 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Rumors indicate a modern-day Bus could arrive in 2021.

A top Volkswagen executive has revealed the I.D. Buzz concept (pictured) that debuted last week at the Detroit Auto Show could reach production.

"I think this is the most realistic shot ever at the Microbus coming, and we'll have to see in the next few weeks how big a potential market in the U.S. could be," explained Jurgen Stackmann, Volkswagen's sales and marketing boss, in a recent interview with British magazine Auto Express.

His statement corroborates earlier rumors that claimed a modern-day Bus will debut in either 2020 or 2021. The model will ride on Volkswagen's new modular MEB platform, an architecture developed specifically for electric vehicles, and it will come standard with a rear-mounted electric motor and rear-wheel drive.

The retro-styled I.D. Buzz -- a name that most likely won't be retained for production -- won't be Volkswagen's first long-range electric model. The company has openly stated it's busily turning the original I.D. concept shown in Paris last year into a production vehicle. The model will use the aforementioned MEB platform, and it will replace the E-Golf when it lands before the end of the decade.

We'll learn more about Volkswagen's plans to electrify its lineup in the coming months.

  

