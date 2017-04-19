Volkswagen previews sub-Tiguan crossover

Most Discussed
Chrysler expands Pacifica lineup
Chrysler has added a sixth trim level to the Pacifica lineup. Named Touring Plus, the model receives three-zone climate control, a power liftgate, sunshades for the second- and third-row seats, fog lights, and a mesh-look lower front fascia, among other features. Pricing starts at $33,455.
Mazda to launch CX-8 in Japan
Mazda will introduce a new model named CX-8 on the Japanese market. Essentially a stretched CX-5, the CX-8 will offer seating for up to seven passengers, a turbodiesel 2.2-liter engine, and a six-speed automatic transmission. As of writing, it's too early to tell whether the soft-roader will be sold on our shores.
Hyundai previews Kona crossover
Hyundai has released another dark teaser image that previews the brand-new Kona crossover. We still don't know precisely when the model will make its official debut, or whether it will be sold in the United States. The brand's promotional material emphasizes the Kona was developed for Europe.
ICYMI: Oregon fines resident for doing math without a license
An Oregon resident has been fined by the state's Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying for "practicing engineering in the state without a license" after he attempted to share the results of his personal research into traffic light timing with officials. Mats Järlström was fined $500. He plans to contest the fine in court. http://bit.ly/2pmnlhK
Navdy partners with Glympse to send live ETAs as you drive
Navdy's aftermarket heads-up displays will soon offer customers the ability to update their friends with projected arrival times as they drive, thanks to a partnership with Glympse. The new, virtually eyes- and hands-free integration will allow drivers to update friends (and other contacts) with their location and ETA on demand, rather than requiring them to send messages via smartphone. http://tcrn.ch/2pmyMWH
Pininfarina to become premium EV brand?
Pininfarina parent company Mahindra is considering turning the storied Italian coachbuilder into a premium electric car brand to rival Tesla. The first model could be a supercar inspired by the H2 Speed concept shown last year in Geneva. Insiders warn that a final decision hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2pkOBNy