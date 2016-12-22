Volkswagen stresses the second I.D. concept was developed with autonomous driving in mind. The steering wheel (pictured in one of the teaser shots) retracts into the dashboard at the push of a button, and the task of driving is delegated to scanners, sensors, and cameras that monitor the road ahead while the driver relaxes.
The retro-inspired concept rides on Volkswagen's modular MEB platform. Designed as an EV from the ground up, it's equipped with a rear-mounted electric motor that zaps the back wheels. Power comes from a battery pack neatly integrated into the chassis, though additional details such as range and performance haven't been announced yet.
Full details about Volkswagen's next concept will emerge in the coming weeks, and we'll be on-location in the nation's motor city to bring you live images of it as soon as it's unveiled. In Detroit, the I.D. concept will share the spotlight with the brand-new, second-generation Tiguan.
