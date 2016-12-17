The extra space allowed Volkswagen engineers to carve out space for a third row of seats. The rest of the cabin will be carried over from the regular model.
While technical details haven't been announced yet, we wouldn't be surprised if the seven-seater arrives with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Front-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic transmission will come standard, and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.
Stay tuned, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will make its official debut online a few days before it greets the show-going public in the nation's motor city. Built in Mexico alongside the standard five-seater model we don't get, the Allspace will land in Volkswagen showrooms in time for the 2018 model year.
In Europe and in other global markets, the Tiguan Allspace will be billed as a more spacious version of the regular, five-seater Tiguan. It will be the only version sold on our shores, however, so the Allspace nameplate will most likely be dropped.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>