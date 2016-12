Volkswagen has released a teaser sketch that previews the brand-new Tiguan Allspace. Developed to replace the current Tiguan, the German brand's next crossover will make its official debut early next year at the Detroit Auto Show.The teaser sketch reveals precious little, but we know the Allspace will essentially be a stretched version of the second-generation Tiguan that went on sale outside of the United States earlier this year. Its wheelbase is four inches longer, and there are eight additional inches of sheet metal between the two bumpers. Under the skin lies a longer version of the modular MQB platform.The extra space allowed Volkswagen engineers to carve out space for a third row of seats. The rest of the cabin will be carried over from the regular model.While technical details haven't been announced yet, we wouldn't be surprised if the seven-seater arrives with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Front-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic transmission will come standard, and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.Stay tuned, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will make its official debut online a few days before it greets the show-going public in the nation's motor city. Built in Mexico alongside the standard five-seater model we don't get, the Allspace will land in Volkswagen showrooms in time for the 2018 model year.In Europe and in other global markets, the Tiguan Allspace will be billed as a more spacious version of the regular, five-seater Tiguan. It will be the only version sold on our shores, however, so the Allspace nameplate will most likely be dropped.