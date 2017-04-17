Volkswagen to sell current Tiguan until 2019

Most Discussed
Mercedes-Benz to introduce A-Class concept in Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz will introduce an A-Class-based concept this week during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. The model will likely preview a sedan version of the company's entry-level model. The updated 2018 S-Class will also make its debut during the event.
Mercedes-AMG Project One sold out in the U.S.
Mercedes-AMG's hotly-anticipated hypercar is sold out in the United States, the company has confirmed. Global production is capped at 275 examples, but AMG hasn't revealed how many of them will be U.S.-spec. http://bit.ly/2oDtBRS
Volkswagen T-Roc could get the Golf R's engine
Volkswagen is considering stuffing the Golf R's 310-horsepower turbo four in the T-Roc, its upcoming entry-level crossover. The T-Roc R will be a little slower than the Golf R because it will be heavier. However, a T-Roc GTI has been ruled out. http://bit.ly/2oDzTRA
Current Volkswagen Tiguan sticking around for two years
Volkswagen has announced the current, first-generation Tiguan will stick around for at least two more years. Known as the Tiguan Limited, the aging crossover won't benefit from the same warranty as its newer sibling. http://bit.ly/2ppH6HP
Tesla semi coming in September
Tesla will introduce a battery-powered semi truck in September, company founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed. Details are few and far between, but Musk promises his team of engineers has accomplished something that's "seriously next-level." http://bit.ly/2ocIOr2
Buick not planning Avenir-badged Cascada
Buick's Cascada convertible won't receive the luxed-up Avenir treatment, the company has revealed. "It doesn't really fit for what Avenir aspires to be," explained Rob Peterson, Buick's marketing manager for crossovers, in an interview with Motor1. http://bit.ly/2oBBMQn