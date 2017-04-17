Most Discussed

Volkswagen to sell current Tiguan until 2019

  April 17, 2017, 8:33 am
  • Apr 17, 2017, 8:33 am
  by Ronan Glon

The Tiguan Limited will be Volkswagen's entry-level crossover.

A brand-new Volkswagen Tiguan is about to reach showrooms, but its predecessor isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
A recent report indicates production of the current model (pictured) is scheduled to carry on through the 2019 model year. The model will adopt the Tiguan Limited nameplate, according to Car & Driver, though we don't know whether it will receive any mechanical, visual, or tech upgrades.

Officials from the German brand explained Tiguan sales in the United States were strong in 2015, and a record-breaking 43,000 examples found a new home last year in spite of the model's undeniably aging design. Crossovers and SUVs are more popular than ever here, so keeping the old model around makes a lot of sense for Volkswagen.

The Limited will slot beneath the standard Tiguan in terms of pricing and size. It will be Volkswagen's most affordable crossover, and it will also be much smaller than its newer counterpart, which has a longer wheelbase and an optional third-row seat.

For 2018, the new Tiguan and Atlas people-movers benefit from a six-year, 72,000-mile warranty that's fully transferable. Volkswagen has confirmed the Tiguan Limited won't receive the same warranty.

More details about the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited will be announced in the coming months.
