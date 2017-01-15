Volkswagen to unveil more electric concepts this year

The I.D. concepts preview Volkswagen's electric car offensive.

Volkswagen has announced it will introduce additional I.D. concepts in the coming months.

The I.D. family sheds insight into Volkswagen's upcoming electric car offensive. Every I.D.-badged concept rides on a modular platform named MEB that was designed specifically to underpin electric vehicles.

"We'll introduce you to two or three more ideas on the platform in the months to come to show the spectrum, and we'll lay our cards very soon on what we can do," revealed Volkswagen sales and marketing boss Jurgen Stackmann in a recent interview with British magazine Auto Express.

The magazine speculates two of the concepts will be a crossover and a sports car. Volkswagen could introduce the sports car in March at the Geneva Auto Show, and the crossover could make its debut in April during the Shanghai show.

Named I.D., the first concept in the series (pictured) was presented last year during the Paris Auto Show. It previews a battery-powered compact hatchback that will be sold alongside the Golf. The retro-inspired I.D. Buzz concept that broke cover last week in Detroit is an early look at the long-awaited 21st-century Bus.

While some concepts are merely wild design studies built to turn heads on the auto show circuit, every member of Volkswagen's I.D. family previews an upcoming production model. The I.D. will replace the e-Golf when it launches in 2020, and rumors indicate the I.D. Buzz will spawn a production model in 2021.

Photo by Ronan Glon.