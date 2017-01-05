Volkswagen up! GTI breaks cover with 115 hp

  • May 19, 2017, 5:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The up! GTI is billed as a modern-day interpretation of the original Golf GTI.

Volkswagen has finally introduced a hotter version of the up!, an entry-level hatchback that lives on the other side of the pond.

The up! GTI is billed as a modern-day interpretation of the original Golf GTI due to its low weight and its tiny, city-friendly dimensions. Visually, it gets a body kit that includes larger air vents in the front bumper, side skirts, and a roof-mounted spoiler. Discreet red accents bring the up! in line with other GTI-badged members of the Volkswagen family.

Enthusiasts familiar with the Golf GTI will feel right at home in its smaller sibling. There is a flat-bottomed steering wheel with red stitching and a GTI emblem, sport seats for the front passengers, and tartan upholstery all around.

The up! GTI uses a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine tuned to make 115 horsepower and a generous 170 pound-feet of torque. 115 horses doesn't sound like a lot, but keep in mind Volkswagen's smallest GTI tips the scale at under 2,200 pounds.

The triple sends the newest GTI from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, and on to a top speed of 122 mph. To put those figures into perspective, the original Golf GTI performed the same sprint in nine seconds flat, while a modern-day GTI takes just 5.9 seconds.

The Volkswagen up! GTI will arrive in showrooms across Europe in the fall. Pricing information hasn't been released yet, but expect a base price in the vicinity of €20,000 (about $22,000). Of course, the only way to get an up! GTI in the United States is to wait a quarter of a century until it's exempt from all DOT and EPA requirements.

Now

Renault testing on-the-go charging

Paris-based Renault is experimenting with wireless on-the-go charging, a technology that promises to end range anxiety once and for all. Still at the prototype stage, the system provides a 20-kilowatt charge at speeds of about 60 mph.   

 24m

Customs seize illegal 1996 Nissan Skyline

United States customs have seized a 1996 Nissan Skyline that they say was illegally imported. The business that had it shipped over is also being accused of undervaluing the car at just $810 to avoid duties. The Skyline will most likely be crushed.   http://bit.ly/2qYRfMN

 1h

SEAT restores 1965 600 D

SEAT has fully restored a 1965 600 D that sat for 25 years. It was given a custom upholstery to celebrate the nameplate's 60th anniversary. Essentially a Fiat built under license, the 600 is the car single-handedly put Spain on wheels.   

 2h

Audi returning to South Korea

The South Korean government has lifted the ban on Audi vehicles. It issued a stop-sale order for most cars manufactured by the Volkswagen Group in the wake of the emissions scandal. Bentley resumed sales last month, and Volkswagen is working on returning to the South Korean market by the end of the month.   http://bit.ly/2rxTVxC

 3h

Fiat previews Argo hatchback

Fiat has published the first official images of a brand-new hatchback named Argo. The Argo will first go on sale in Brazil, where it's built, and in other Latin American nations. Rumors claim it will replace the 12-year old Punto in Europe and in a host of other markets before the end of the year, but nothing is official yet.   

 4h

1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod for sale

A 1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod will cross the auction block next month. Named Scrape, the Zephyr is one of the best-known builds in the industry. It has starred on the cover of several magazines, and Hot Wheels even made a replica of it. It's expected to sell for $300,000 to $400,000.   

 5h

Musk: Tesla is overvalued

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk claims his company is overvalued. "I do believe this market cap is higher than we have any right to deserve," he told British paper The Guardian. As of writing, the company is worth about $50 billion.   

 6h

Ikea grand opening could shut down Ohio roadways

The grand opening of the first Ikea in Columbus, Ohio, could shut down exits on Interstate 71, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Ikea is expecting enthusiastic shoppers to line up as early as two days in advance of the store's opening on June 5th, and as many as 15,000 customers may visit the store each day of its opening week. Seeking to avoid stopped traffic on I-71, local officials plan to shut down several exits.   http://bit.ly/2qVU6Wt

 17h

Is this a 300 Hellcat?

It looks like Chrysler wants to Hellcat all the things.   http://bit.ly/2qWpHra

 19h