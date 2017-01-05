Volkswagen's 10-speed DCT axed

The 10-speed was low on Volkswagen's list of priorities.

Volkswagen is no longer developing a 10-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the company has announced.

"Two months ago, I had the prototype crushed," Friedrich Eichler, the company's powertrain chief, told industry trade journal Automotive News.

Eichler didn't explain why his department stopped developing the transmission. He simply said it represented a "bigger is better" approach to engineering that has since changed, presumably in the wake of the highly-publicized Dieselgate scandal.

Though not explicitly stated, the high cost of developing a transmission likely helped seal the 10-speed's fate. Volkswagen was fined billions by various governments around the world, and it's allocating the bulk of its resources to designing a modular platform for electric vehicles named MEB. In that context, it's not difficult to imagine the cost of bringing a 10-speed to the market places an additional -- and unnecessary -- burden on the company.

The 10-speed DCT was announced in 2013 by former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn. Automotive News remembers the executive had high hopes for the transmission. He pointed out "the extremely wide gear-ratio spread, the reduced rpm range, and other improvements with regards to the gear-tooth system and friction." If launched, it would have equipped numerous high-end models from Volkswagen, Audi, and possibly even brands like Bentley and Porsche.

Eichler hinted development work might start again in a few years' time.

"Of course, I saved all the data," he said.

Photo by Ronan Glon.