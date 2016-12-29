Volvo adds Skype functionality to 90 Series vehicles

  • Updated December 29, 2016, 10:06 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

You can now Skype from your Volvo.

Volvo is making the connected car a little more connected with the addition of Microsoft's Skype for Business to its 90 Series of automobiles.

Accessed via the center display screen, the Skype for Business app allows the driver to view their upcoming meetings and make calendar-based calls. Volvo says the app also does away with the need for a long PIN to access group calls.

"We've all been there. Sitting in the car trying to join a conference call. You either fumble with or drop your phone while trying to connect or you forget the long pin code to join. It's not the best way to start an important call in the car. On top of all that your attention is not where it should be - on the road. With the addition of Skype for Business all that goes away," said Anders Tylman-Mikiewicz Vice President Consumer Connectivity Services at Volvo Car Group.

Volvo says that the addition of Skype for Business is just a hint of what will be possible once autonomous vehicles arrive on the scene.

"Skype for Business represents another big step forward for our in-car connectivity and communication offer. With the dawn of autonomous cars we see a future where flexible in-car productivity tools will enable people to reduce time spent in the office. This is just the beginning of a completely new way of looking at how we spend time in the car," said Tylman-Mikiewicz.

Get More Car Info

Volvo says it is also exploring the use of Microsoft's Cortana, which is similar to Apple's Siri, in future vehicles.

Skype for Business will be available in all of Volvo's 90 Series cars, which include the XC90, S90, V90 and V90 Cross Country.

  

