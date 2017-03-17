Volvo chief talks up EVs, dismisses hydrogen

  • Updated March 27, 2017, 12:55 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company believes electrification is the only practical strategy to achieve the EU's tighter 2020 emissions mandate.

Volvo is the latest automaker to place a big bet on electrification for its core models, expecting gasoline and diesel engines to play a much smaller role in the not-too-distant future.

The company last year announced plans to develop at least two electric models, one based on the new Compact Modular Architecture and another using the larger Scalable Product Architecture. The first example will arrive on the market in 2019.

Speaking to Wards Auto, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson suggests the company's electrification strategy has quickly matured from an exploratory interest to a keystone of its future product roadmap. He anticipates a tipping point after 2020 when decreasing battery costs are expected to make hybrids and EVs competitive with diesel powertrains, which will become more expensive as governments tighten emissions limits for CO2 and NOx.

"The driving experience with a fully electric vehicle is really very good with high acceleration (and) quiet, little or no transmission noise, so once we bring down the cost it becomes a very good proposition," the executive said. "People will buy it not just because of lower emissions, but because it's good technology."

Volvo is also confident that charging infrastructure will continue to expand naturally without requiring direct investment from automakers. At the other end of the spectrum, Samuelsson believes infrastructure costs will prevent hydrogen fuel cell powertrains from gaining traction.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volvo S90
2016 Volvo S60
2016 Volvo XC60
2016 Volvo XC90
2016 Volvo XC70
2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo S60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo V60

"With hydrogen you would require all new infrastructure once more, so I think there is a limit to what people will invest in," he said. "We believe we have to focus on one main energy source and we believe that is electrification because it's more flexible ... Of course, we might be wrong."

Volvo intends to have over a million electrified vehicles on the road by 2025.

Now

Nissan adding third GT-R trim line

Nissan will introduce the mid-level GT-R Track Edition at the New York auto show.   http://bit.ly/2naem0s

 17m

Tesla takes aim at BMW, Mercedes-Benz compacts

After revealing the new Model 3 release candidate last week, Telsa CEO Elon Musk touched on Tesla's production ramp-up strategy for its new volume model. If the EV automaker can hold to its forecasts, it will produce half a million units in 2018--unprecedented for a ground-up vehicle launch, says Bloomberg.   http://bloom.bg/2nF2FCU

 4h

China to get a Buick plug-in

GM will soon introduce a re-badged version of its Chevrolet Volt in China known as the Buick Velite 5.   http://bit.ly/2nnwIfW

 5h

Slowing auto sales could be bad news for lenders

Moody's Investors Service has released a report indicating that the recent "plateauing" of the auto industry could pose a risk for lenders whose clients are stretching to close sales. As lenders fight over a diminishing pool of highly qualified buyers, riskier loan terms (what the report refers to as "accommodative financing") will likely be offered to keep business flowing.   http://reut.rs/2nnioUF

 7h

Lamborghini Urus won't set 'Ring record

Lamborghini won't try to set a new Nurburgring record with the upcoming Urus SUV. It will nonetheless be one of the fastest off-roaders on the market, and it will be capable of holding its own off the beaten path.    http://bit.ly/2nEqtGW

 8h

Reborn Lagonda to take on Rolls-Royce

Aston Martin is serious about taking on Rolls-Royce with its recently revived Lagonda sub-brand. The company is set to introduce a sedan and a SUV around the turn of the decade.    http://bit.ly/2nEhky2

 9h

BMW previews M4 GT4

BMW has published a teaser image to give us an early look at the M4 GT4. Developed exclusively for the track, the race car will arrive this summer with a turbocharged straight-six engine.   

 10h

Audi Sport rules out drift mode

Audi won't develop a drift mode to keep up with rivals Ford and AMG. "I don't like them. I do not see the reason for them," said the company's R&D boss.   http://bit.ly/2nmAo1L

 10h

Mercedes CLS going six-cylinder-only?

The next Mercedes-Benz CLS might not offer a V8 engine. The range-topping model will allegedly be axed to make space for the production version of the GT concept.    http://bit.ly/2nE42l9

 11h

Piech sells stake in Porsche Holding SE

Ferdinand Piech is selling his 15-percent stake in the company that controls Volkswagen Group. The sale -- which is expected to bring in several billion dollars -- is the final move in a family dispute that has lasted for years.    http://bit.ly/2nE7HPJ

 12h