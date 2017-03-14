Volvo hints at 20-series models

  • April 22, 2017, 3:53 am
  • Apr 22, 2017, 3:53 am
  by Ronan Glon

The 20-series cars would slot at the very bottom of the Volvo lineup.

Volvo's lineup could grow to include a new cluster of entry-level cars, one of the company's top executives has revealed.

"It's pretty straightforward: The 90 is the biggest, and the 40 is the smallest. And when there is a 20, it will be a smaller one," said Lex Kerssemakers, the head of Volvo's U.S. division, in an interview with Car & Driver.

While not an official announcement, Kerssemaker's comments suggest Volvo is at least thinking about downsizing in the coming years. It's far too early to provide concrete details such as what the 20-series cars will be powered by and what they'll look like. However, the Swedish company's modular approach to building cars suggests the smaller models will ride on the same CMA platform as the upcoming 40-series models.

We don't know when the 20-series cars will arrive. However, it might be a while before we see a XC20 or a V20 Cross Country in a Volvo showrooms.

The company has plenty of cars that are arguably more important to launch in the coming years. The first-ever XC40 will debut before the end of the year, followed by replacements for the V40 and the S40. A brand-new assembly plant in Charleston, South Carolina, will build the next-generation S60, and a V60 will follow shortly after. Finally, Volvo's first full-electric model will enter production in 2019 on the outskirts of Shanghai, China.

With that product map in mind, Volvo's 20-series cars might not arrive until early next decade -- assuming they're approved for production.

