Volvo hints at 20-series models

BMW M4 CS limited to just 3,000 units
Executive comments suggest other M cars could get the CS treatment, raising hopes that the M2 CS will be next on the list. http://bit.ly/2oSroUx
Fiat dealers in Italy invoiced for inventory they didn't order
Fiat dealers in Italy are speaking out over having their inventories stuffed with cars they never ordered. According to Automotive News, multiple dealers claim to have been invoiced for thousands of Tipos and Ducatos they did not order, and accused Fiat of including configurations of the slow-selling Tipo that are difficult for dealers unload. http://bit.ly/2p0cKc4
Honda to offer cheaper Civic Type R next year?
The company is expected to sell just a Touring trim later this spring at US showrooms, followed by a less expensive base model in 2018, according to a rumor posted by <em>AutoGuide</em>. http://bit.ly/2oSeINi
BMW EV chargers are coming to a National Park near you
Keep an eye out for new EV charging stations in America's National Parks, thanks to an infrastructure project partnership between the National Parks Service and BMW. Don't expect to find one at Isle Royale or Dry Tortugas, as BMW is prioritizing those parks in reach of existing EV markets. http://bit.ly/2oRVmaQ
VW sentenced to three-year probation
Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw
2018 Genesis G80 Sport to start at $55, 250
Genesis announced pricing for its 2018 G80 lineup today, giving us our first look at how hard the new enthusiast-oriented Sport model will hit our wallets. http://bit.ly/2oOYh48
First take: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas
"With the Atlas, VW finally has the kind of super-sized SUV Americans love to buy. However, as with most first attempts, the Atlas isn't perfect."<a href="http://www.leftlanenews.com/first-drive-2018-volkswagen-atlas-review-95544.html#ixzz4enGZ2a4t"><br/></a> http://bit.ly/2oTldO0