Volvo owner to buy Lotus?

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Mike Tyson's former Ferrari F50 headed to auction
A Ferrari F50 purchased new by boxer Mike Tyson will cross the auction block next month. The rare supercar is said to be in pristine condition, and it has only been driven 5,694 miles since new. RM Auctions expects it will sell for approximately $2.3 million.
GM: no plans to introduce Cadillac brand in Australia
Recent spy pictures of several Cadillac models testing in New South Wales, Australia, have spurred reports that claim the luxury brand will debut on the Australian market in the near future. However, a company spokesperson shot down the rumors. http://bit.ly/2kPVORR
BAC to sell single-seater in the U.S.
Boutique car manufacturer BAC has just established a standalone United States division, according to Motor Authority. The brand plans on setting up a dealer network across the nation to sell the Mono, an ultra-light single-seater with a mid-mounted turbo four rated at 305 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2lykN01
BMW i3 getting range-topping S model?
BMW will introduce a range-topping, S-badged version of the i3 by the end of the year, according to British magazine Autocar. It will be faster than the standard model, and it will handle much better. http://bit.ly/2kPBOyB
Driven: 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe
"While we may never understand the appeal of crossovers with deliberately stunted practicality, we're happy to see a performance variant of this very competent crossover." http://bit.ly/2lyrdg9
Lamborghini Huracan Performante to debut on Thursday
The fastest, most extreme Lamborghini Huracan to date will debut online on Thursday. A teaser video published on the brand's official Facebook page suggests the model set a new record on Germany's grueling Nurburgring track, but full details are still under wraps. http://bit.ly/2kMaXUk