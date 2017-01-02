Volvo plans to launch first EV in 2019

  • Updated February 10, 2017, 3:16 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company is still evaluating its CMA and SPA architecture to determine which will underpin its first all-electric models.

Volvo is reportedly moving forward with plans to launch its first all-electric model sometime in 2019.

The company is still evaluating its Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) and Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platforms to determine which will underpin its first all-electric model, according to a Green Car Congress report detailing Volvo EV powertrain senior director Mats Anderson's comments at a recent SAE symposium.

Previous reports suggest Volvo's first EV will ride on the CMA architecture, which will be shared with the company's upcoming small models such as the XC40. The SPA platform, used for the current XC90 and S90, is expected to be used for the second EV in the lineup.

Engineers are currently developing Modular Electrification Powertrain components that can be used across the range of EVs, spanning from 134 horsepower to nearly 600 ponies. The technology will support battery pack configurations of up to 100-kWh, likely delivering around 300 miles of range for a crossover or even longer range in a lower-riding model.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volvo S90
2016 Volvo S60
2016 Volvo XC60
2016 Volvo XC90
2016 Volvo XC70
2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo S60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo V60

The Swedish marque has already revealed to 40-series concepts that hint at exterior styling for the CMA-based EV. The 40.1 previews a crossover in the spirit of the XC40, while the 40.2 (pictured) is presented as a lower-slung vehicle such as the next V40 or S40.

RELATED CONTENT
Volvo details CMA platform, promises 2017 launch
Volvo planning at least two electric models
Volvo's first all-electric model coming in 2019
  

Now

Ford invests $1 billion into an AI startup

Ford on Friday announced it has acquired a majority stake in the artificial intelligence startup Argo AI for $1 billion. Founded by two senior engineers from Google and Uber--both of whom were previously at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute-- the startup plans to use its expertise in AI to develop software for self-driving vehicles. As the largest investment a traditional auto manufacturer has made in self-driving technology, it would value Argo at over $1 billion. The founders of Argo AI, who previously worked at Carnegie Mellon's robotics institute said that the company will remain in Pittsburgh and largely independent.   

 18m

Dodge Charger Pursuit detects sneak attacks

Officers can now check their 'six,' thanks to a new Officer Protection Package that uses rear-facing camera and radar sensors.   

 3h

Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers

Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary.   http://bit.ly/2lschQY

 9h

Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon

Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover.    http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk

 14h

Mercedes brings Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox concept to Chicago

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a concept named Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox at the Chicago Auto Show. Billed as a toolbox on wheels, the design study was built to showcase the Metris' versatility.    

 15h