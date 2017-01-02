Volvo prices 2017 V90 wagon

  • Updated February 13, 2017, 3:27 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

You can now order the Volvo V90 wagon.

Volvo has announced pricing for its all-new 2017 V90 wagon. The V90 is now available for order at Volvo dealers nationwide.

Prices for the entry-level T5 FWD R-Design V90 will start from $49,950, with a destination fee bumping that price by another $995. For that price of entry buyers will get front-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine developing 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Other standard features include Volvo's City Safety technology suite, Blind Spot Information System and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For those that prefer a more understated wagon, the T5 FWD Inscription V90 can be had from $51,950. Both trims can be upgraded with Volvo's T6 AWD package, which includes a 316 horsepower supercharged and turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder and all-wheel drive. Prices for the T6 AWD R-Design V90 start from $$55,950 while the T6 AWD Inscription V90 commands $57,950.

Although available now, shoppers are unlikely to see a V90 in Volvo showrooms. That's because Volvo is pushing a custom order approach with its newest wagon model. Buyers will have to order their V90 either online, through email or over the phone via the Volvo Concierge program.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volvo S90
2016 Volvo S60
2016 Volvo XC60
2016 Volvo XC90
2016 Volvo XC70
2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo S60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo V60

Deliveries will likely take a few weeks, so expect to see the first V90s on U.S. roadways around mid-year.

Photo by Ronan Glon.

RELATED CONTENT
Spied: 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country
2017 Volvo XC90 gets tech updates, new Excellence model
  

Now

Volvo prices all-new V90 wagon

Volvo's V90 wagon will carry a base price of just under $51,000 with destination. It's available for order now.   http://bit.ly/2lJhb8W

 1h

Carfax: 63M recalled cars operating without repairs in US

The Takata airbag defect is likely behind the particularly high rates of open recalls in Gulf states and Hawaii.   http://bit.ly/2kMmp5H

 1h

Fake Toyota Supra brochure stirs powertrain rumors

An alleged brochure for the new Toyota Supra (which was later revealed to be fake) circulated Monday, stirring rumors about the upcoming sports coupe revival's eventual powertrain. According to MotorAuthority, the fake copy was pieced together from a fourth-generation Supra brochure and clips from Japanese enthusiast magazines.   http://bit.ly/2kLvOdv

 5h

Lamborghini crash at Las Vegas experience track kills two

SpeedVegas has confirmed that a customer and driving instructor were killed in the fiery crash.   http://bit.ly/2kLb1a7

 6h

Chevrolet Cruze diesel gets EPA ratings

The EPA has released fuel economy information for the Chevrolet Cruze diesel. It returns 52 mpg on the highway, and it can travel for 702 miles on a single tank of fuel.   

 9h