Volvo prices 2017 V90 wagon

You can now order the Volvo V90 wagon.

Volvo has announced pricing for its all-new 2017 V90 wagon. The V90 is now available for order at Volvo dealers nationwide.

Prices for the entry-level T5 FWD R-Design V90 will start from $49,950, with a destination fee bumping that price by another $995. For that price of entry buyers will get front-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine developing 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Other standard features include Volvo's City Safety technology suite, Blind Spot Information System and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For those that prefer a more understated wagon, the T5 FWD Inscription V90 can be had from $51,950. Both trims can be upgraded with Volvo's T6 AWD package, which includes a 316 horsepower supercharged and turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder and all-wheel drive. Prices for the T6 AWD R-Design V90 start from $$55,950 while the T6 AWD Inscription V90 commands $57,950.

Although available now, shoppers are unlikely to see a V90 in Volvo showrooms. That's because Volvo is pushing a custom order approach with its newest wagon model. Buyers will have to order their V90 either online, through email or over the phone via the Volvo Concierge program.

RELATED CARS 2017 Volvo S90 2016 Volvo S60 2016 Volvo XC60 2016 Volvo XC90 2016 Volvo XC70 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country 2016 Volvo S60 Cross Country 2016 Volvo V60

Deliveries will likely take a few weeks, so expect to see the first V90s on U.S. roadways around mid-year.

Photo by Ronan Glon.