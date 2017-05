Volvo prices new for 2018 XC60 SUV

The 2018 Volvo XC60 will only be slightly more expensive than its predecessor.

Volvo has announced pricing for its all-new 2018 XC60 mid-size luxury SUV. The second-generation XC60 was unveiled earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show.Prices for the entry-level XC60 T5 will start from $41,500, representing a slight bump over the $40,950 Volvo charged for the 2017 model. The 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 is powered by a 250 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine.The XC60 T6, which uses a turbo and supercharged four-cylinder engine rated at 316 horsepower, will carry a base price of $44,900. The range-topping XC60 T8 Twin Engine Electric Plug-In Hybrid with 400 horsepower will retail from $52,900.The XC60 represents the first of several new 60 series models planned by Volvo. The XC60 adopts the design language laid out by Volvo's 90 Series cars, adopting new cues like the company's signature Thor's Hammer LED headlights.And being a Volvo, the 2018 XC60 will come crammed with safety features, including Volvo's new Oncoming Lane Mitigation system, which is capable of steering in the event a pending head-on collision is detected. Blind spot monitoring and lane keep assist are also standard.Look for the 2018 Volvo XC60 to arrive in dealer showrooms this fall.