Most Discussed

Other XC60 Stories

Other Volvo Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Volvo prices new for 2018 XC60 SUV

  • May 17, 2017, 3:44 pm
  • May 17, 2017, 3:44 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The 2018 Volvo XC60 will only be slightly more expensive than its predecessor.

Volvo has announced pricing for its all-new 2018 XC60 mid-size luxury SUV. The second-generation XC60 was unveiled earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show.
Get More Car Info
Prices for the entry-level XC60 T5 will start from $41,500, representing a slight bump over the $40,950 Volvo charged for the 2017 model. The 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 is powered by a 250 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The XC60 T6, which uses a turbo and supercharged four-cylinder engine rated at 316 horsepower, will carry a base price of $44,900. The range-topping XC60 T8 Twin Engine Electric Plug-In Hybrid with 400 horsepower will retail from $52,900.

The XC60 represents the first of several new 60 series models planned by Volvo. The XC60 adopts the design language laid out by Volvo's 90 Series cars, adopting new cues like the company's signature Thor's Hammer LED headlights.

And being a Volvo, the 2018 XC60 will come crammed with safety features, including Volvo's new Oncoming Lane Mitigation system, which is capable of steering in the event a pending head-on collision is detected. Blind spot monitoring and lane keep assist are also standard.

Look for the 2018 Volvo XC60 to arrive in dealer showrooms this fall.
+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
Geneva 2017: The complete roundup

Now

UK's Lib Dem party wants to ban diesel

England's Liberal Democrat party wants to ban the sale of diesel-powered cars starting in 2025. Autocar reports that some of the leading voices in the automotive industry are concerned banning diesel will actually lead to more air pollution.   

 34m

McLaren open to all-electric supercar

McLaren remains open to the idea of building an all-electric supercar, according to Autocar. Electric drivetrains are relatively simple, and they can boost handling by lowering a car's center of gravity.   

 1h

Hyundai Kona spied camo-free again

By the time the Hyundai Kona breaks cover, we won't have anything new to say about it. The crossover has been caught completely camo-free in yet another set of spy shots.   http://bit.ly/2rtFaMx

 2h

Audi A3 e-tron gets price hike for 2018

Audi has made the gasoline-electric A3 more expensive for the 2018 model year. The Sportback e-tron costs $600 more than before. The list of upgrades includes two USB ports, standard heated front seats, and new wheel designs.   

 3h

Volvo prices 2018 XC60

Volvo has released pricing information for the 2018 XC60. The second-gen model starts at $41,500 before a destination charge is factored in, meaning it's about $500 more expensive than its predecessor.   

 4h

Leaked brochure shows Tesla 3 body-in-white

A picture of the Tesla Model 3's body-in-white has surfaced online, giving us a good look at the company's upcoming entry-level sedan. If all goes according to plan, production will kick off in July.   http://bit.ly/2rtLXWl

 5h

Ford downsizing targets white-collar jobs

Ford will downsize its workforce to help pay for investment in future mobility and control costs in what it expects to be a slowing auto sales landscape. Cuts will come from white-collar positions, not front-line labor, Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2qRzqz6

 16h

First take: 2018 Honda Odyssey

"Admittedly no one buys a minivan for driving fun, but even so, we found the Odyssey's steering — although direct — to be a little on the light side. We prefer the better weighted steering of the Pacifica. However, we doubt steering feel will be much of a hindrance to Odyssey sales."   http://bit.ly/2rrxv13

 18h

Chevy prices 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE

The new 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE will set you back 70-grand.   http://bit.ly/2qShBQj

 18h

Report: VW emissions fix lowers gas mileage

British magazine Autocar reports TDI-powered Volkswagen models that have received a technical fix to comply with emissions regulations return worse gas mileage. Volkswagen disagrees with the report, and it points out numerous factors can alter the test results.   

 21h