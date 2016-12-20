"The detailed terms of the sale have not been disclosed, but the transaction will have an immaterial dilutive effect on the current 100 per cent ownership of Volvo Cars by Zhejiang Geely Holdings," Volvo said in a statement.
The share sale follows two bond sales completed earlier this year, starting with a 500 million euro (~$519 million USD) bond to global investors and another 3 billion SEK (~$320 million USD) sale to Swedish institutions in November.
"Today's move is another step towards Volvo Cars' long expressed ambition to act as a listed company," the company says.
Sales are expected to reach record levels this year on strong growth in Europe, China and the US.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>